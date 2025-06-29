CBS Sports Predicts Big Things for Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.
The Atlanta Falcons have spent the better part of the last 14 months selling quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as the next big thing in the NFL. His three-game cameo at the end of last season helped to add more fuel to the fire, and members of the national media are taking notice.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports headlined Penix among the second-year players due for a breakout season, listing him first on a list that also included wide receivers Rome Odunze and Malik Washington, among others.
“You could feel it every other possession or so with Penix -- his talent was undeniably, and noticeably more impressive than Kirk Cousins,” wrote Trapasso on CBS Sports. “The rawness to his game was palpable too. His final contest of the 2024 season painted the clearest picture.
“The rookie completed just 55% of his passes but did so at an 8.2 yards per attempt average for 312 yards with a totally ridiculous seven Big-Time Throws to zero Turnover-Worthy Plays.”
Shorter, timing routes weren’t the automatic completions for Penix that they are for more experienced quarterbacks. Understandable, considering he didn’t throw a practice rep to a first-team receiver until the Wednesday before his first start, Week 16 against the New York Giants.
“Now with an entire offseason as the written-in-Sharpie starter in Atlanta, Penix will have had ample time to gel with Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Kyle Pitts and Co.,” Trapasso continued. “With a live arm, naturally aggressive nature, and some mobility, the sky is the limit for the second-year lefty.”
The Falcons spent several years of high draft choices putting together an offense, only to see it sputter the last several years. Kirk Cousins showed flashes of what the offense can be before he fell off midseason.
Penix entered the league as a 24-year-old with plenty of experience and talent. Jayden Daniel and Bo Nix were of similar age last season and led the Commanders and Broncos to the Playoffs.
The Falcons have the infrastructure on offense with Penix at the helm for him to be a playoff quarterback in his first full season as a starter in the NFL as well.