Matt Ryan Explains How Falcons Will Get the Most From Michael Penix Jr.

Atlanta Falcons president of football Matt Ryan says that surrounding Michael Penix Jr. with a strong coaching staff is a major priority for the new regime under head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Ian Cunningham. That emphasis has been very clear when looking at the assistant already added to the staff.

Ryan made an appearance on SiriusXM Radio. The interview appears to have happened during Super Bowl week, but he discussed Penix and how the organization is working to get the most out of their young quarterback.

“Number one, how do we bring him alone? You get healthy first, right?” Ryan explained. “The first thing that you’ve gotta do is get yourself in a place where you can practice and do all that. So, job number one for Michael is to keep doing exactly what he’s doing. He’s been in our building, doing his rehab. He’s in a good place right now.”

The topic of Penix’s health and/or a timeline for his return from his ACL injury has been an understandably common topic of conversation. There is no public date for Penix’s return to the field, but the common sentiment is that he will be back at some point this summer.

Ryan said that they feel like they are “on track” and in a “good space” with their internal timeline for his return.

After that, the work to acclimate to an overhauled offensive staff and scheme will take priority. That, Ryan says, is where the emphasis will be heavy on getting Penix as comfortable as possible as quickly as possible.

“It starts with surrounding him with really solid coaches,” Ryan said. “I’m excited about Alex Van Pelt. He’s a good football coach. Coming in, you talk about the wealth of experience that he has for a young player like Michael. I think that’s really good.”

The next step in his progression comes down to the fundamentals. Penix has all-world arm talent that the new regime has raved about, but his footwork and progressions must improve in year three in the league. That is where the new quarterbacks coach could really make an impact with Penix.

Van Pelt, Ryan says, “is going to hammer the footwork” and “hammer getting the basics right.” The longtime coach has worked with players like Joe Flacco, Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Rodgers, but was reportedly the “secret” to Drake Maye’s early success in New England.

Aside from the veteran coach, the Falcons have filled their staff with playcalling experience to help support new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and their young quarterback.

Penix showed some serious potential last season, his first as a full-time starter, but he also struggled with inconsistency, which is common with younger quarterbacks. He completed 60.1% of his passes for 1,982 yards (220.2 per game), nine touchdowns, and three interceptions over his nine starts (3-6 record) before suffering the ACL tear in November.

The Falcons will enter the 2026 season with some question marks at quarterback. Kirk Cousins’ time in Flowery Branch is likely coming to an end after the two parties reworked his contract after the season. If they do part ways in March, Penix would be the only rostered quarterback, and he would be unable to lead the team through the offseason program as he continues his recovery.

Atlanta will make at least one addition under center, but they remain confident that they have a player in Penix who can get the job done. Now, Ryan and the Falcons are confident that they have a coaching staff in place that can get the most out of him.

“Michael does a great job, and he can spin the football. We’re excited about what he does,” Ryan finished. “And we’re excited about the staff we’re putting around him.”