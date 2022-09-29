Chris Olave Wins NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month Award; Drake London Snubbed?

Atlanta Falcons rookie Drake London might be feeling a little disappointed Thursday after he didn't receive the NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month award.

That honor, instead, went to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, the 11th overall pick in this spring's NFL Draft. Olave sealed the victory this past weekend when he caught nine passes for 147 yards in a loss to the Carolina Panthers. Through three games, Olave has recorded 17 receptions for 268 yards ... a smidge better than London's 16 receptions for 214 yards.

The difference between the two? London has found the end zone twice in the past two weeks, which has drawn praise from quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Mariota said regarding London's strengths: "Just his natural ability to feel zones. He felt it right away, once that guy vacated it, that he could look quick. It's always nice to throw a 4-5 yard pass for a touchdown; he made some incredible moves after that. But hats off to the kid, he's got good feel."

The "good feel" wasn't enough for London to win the honor, but the Falcons still drafted a talented receiver that should continue to transform their offense throughout the season.

London and the Falcons will look to prove the league he was snubbed of the award Sunday when they face the Cleveland Browns in Atlanta. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

