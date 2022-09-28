Skip to main content

'He's Going to Be a Star': Falcons LB Troy Andersen Sees Growing Role

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Troy Andersen in the second round of the NFL Draft this year. But the Montana State alum isn't acting like a rookie.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen started off slow in his first two NFL games, but the second-round rookie out of Montana State is picking up steam.

On Sunday, Andersen played 21 defensive snaps in the team's win against the Seattle Seahawks. In the box score, Andersen recorded three tackles and should see that number increase moving forward.

"We're bringing him along through some different packages," head coach Arthur Smith said. "We'll go through the tape and we'll talk about it as a staff and go put a plan in for Cleveland and see what we need to do to try to win that game."

The Dillon, Montana native played close to home last weekend in Seattle and drew the praise from fellow Montanan, Seahawks tight end Will Dissly.

"That was special," Dissly said. "He was a second-round draft pick, going and playing, living his dream. He’s the best thing coming out of Montana, so I’m happy for him. I hope for a lot of success for that kid, and he’s going to be a star.”

As long as Andersen's role continues to grow, people outside of Montana and Atlanta will also begin to see him as a rising star in the league.

Andersen will look to see even more action this weekend as the Falcons face the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

