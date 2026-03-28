Miami Radio Hosts Rip Tua Tagovailoa After Comments on Dolphins Exit

Tua Tagovailoa signed with the Atlanta Falcons, and he made it clear that he was ready to leave the Miami Dolphins in the rearview mirror. The quarterback signed a $1.2 million deal with the Falcons this offseason, aiming to rehabilitate his image with a new franchise. He played six seasons in Miami, where he led the Dolphins to the playoffs twice, led the NFL in passing yards (2023), and finished with a 44-32 regular-season record.

A difficult stretch after signing a $212.4 million contract a few seasons ago. In the time since, injuries and poor play had marred the Dolphins, holding them back both financially and on the field. They chose to release their franchise quarterback, taking on an NFL record $99.2 million in dead cap in the process.

Tagovailoa owned up to his poor play during his introductory press conference with the Falcons earlier this week.

“My play wasn’t up to the standard of the way I’ve been playing football,” he said. “Just got to play better football. There’s no way to sugarcoat that.”

As for the fallout he had with the coaching staff and some teammates last season, Tagovailoa was apprehensive about going into it.

“I don’t want to get too much in depth with things that were going on. More so with players to coaches than it was players to players, but it was unique in a sense,” the quarterback said, brushing off the question.

When asked how it was unique, he said simply, “In a lot of ways.”

After hearing those comments, radio hosts for 104.3 WQAM in Miami did not take kindly to what their former quarterback had to say about the end of his time with the Dolphins. Marc Hochman, host of Hoch, Crowder & Solana, had some choice words for Tagovailoa.

Crowder calls Tua 'goofy' after his comments about his last season with the Dolphins 👀



🎙️ @OfficialCrowder pic.twitter.com/6mRjB2lkA8 — 104.3 WQAM (@1043wqam) March 26, 2026

“Well, you just brought it up, dummy!” Hochman said, criticizing Tagovailoa for saying he did not want to go into specifics in Miami. “You didn’t have to get into it, you’re the guy who just got into it.”

“He didn’t like it here, obviously. They benched him, him and [Mike] McDaniel fell out,” former NFL player Channing Crowder said in response to his co-host. “Then say, ‘We didn’t see on the same page late in the season, we weren’t having success on offense.’ Get into details or just say, ‘I’m happy to be a Falcon.’ Why is he throwing these little breadcrumbs out and then running away from it laughing? It’s just goofy. It’s goofy on both sides. Don’t squirrel. Say, ‘I’m mad, and I’m going to tell you why I’m mad,’ or say, ‘that’s in the past.’

“That’s what I don’t like about Tua. He says, ‘Here goes a little something, but I’m not going to get into it.”

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are both eager to start fresh, but his legacy in Miami will remain. He will be remembered as the expensive player who could not stay healthy or play in cold weather. The Dolphins, who will carry a $182 million dead cap hit, will hold onto that grudge throughout the 2026 season. The Falcons will hope the player can leave the past behind.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!