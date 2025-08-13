Cobee Bryant Injury Update from Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Raheem Morris
The Atlanta Falcons signed former Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Cobee Bryant as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL draft. It was shocking that Bryant went undrafted after recording 13 interceptions (eight in his last two seasons), 11 tackles for losses, 22 passes defended, and two return touchdowns in his four years at Kansas.
Bryant began training camp on the Non-Football Injury list (NFI) but had recently been cleared for practice last week. He was getting significant run with Atlanta’s second-team defense. On his first day of 11-on-11s, he intercepted a Kirk Cousins pass.
He had good coverage and an undercut to make a great play on the ball. Earlier in that practice, he had forced an incompletion on a nice ball from Michael Penix Jr to Casey Washington on a 15-20 yard pass on the left sideline.
The rookie cornerback was not seen in Atlanta’s joint practice with the Tennessee Titans after seeing some snaps in the Falcons' preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions on Friday. On Wednesday morning, prior to the Falcons’ second day of joint practice with the Titans, head coach Raheem Morris revealed that Bryant was dealing with an injury.
"It was a hamstring," Morris said. "So, he was out. He got it the other day. Don't know how significant that is. I think he's kind of on a week-to-week basis. Shame too, because he's really coming on, showing some really good things."
Bryant was touted as a ball hawk coming out of college with “standout” athletic traits. In just his first week of camp, he was already making an impression on his teammates.
“He’s a ball of energy,” Falcons rookie Jalon Walker said. “I appreciate Cobee so much, the way, the energy that he brings to the locker room, the energy he brings outside, you know, that’s what we need in the defense.”
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. he appreciates the attitude Bryant brings to the Falcons.
“I can just see his love for the game. He love to play football. He love to be out here. You know, he got a good connection with a lot of guys in the locker room, but he's been a good man. He’s working, trying to get back on the field.” Penix said.
The Falcons haven't selected a cornerback in either of the last two NFL Drafts. In 2020, A.J. Terrell was the last cornerback Atlanta selected on either of the first two days of the draft.
With a lack of depth in the room, Bryant still has a real chance to make the 53-man roster, despite going undrafted, and earning significant playing time. But he has to get healthy.