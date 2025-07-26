Concerning Injury Update on Atlanta Falcons WR Darnell Mooney
Optimism is high for the Atlanta Falcons heading into 2025, but it doesn't take long to get a sobering reminder of how quickly things can go up in smoke when the injury bug bites.
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney was a key weapon in the Falcons' arsenal in 2024, and he's expected to have an even bigger season with new starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s ability to stretch the field and utilize Mooney's speed.
Their ability to work on communication and timing suffered a setback on Thursday, the first day of training camp, when Mooney left the field after hitting the ground hard while attempting a catch.
WSB's Zach Klein was the first to provide an injury update on the Falcons receiver on Friday evening.
"NFL league source tells me Falcons WR Darnell Mooney has a shoulder injury and will (miss) most of training camp," Klein reported on X.
Speculation about the severity of Mooney's injury started earlier on Friday afternoon when Ian Rapoport broke the news that the Falcons were signing former Pro Bowl receiver DJ Chark to a one-year deal.
The Falcons had a roster spot open after waiving cornerback Kevin King on Thursday, and they do need more depth at wide receiver. The hope was that Mooney's injury and Chark's signing weren't related. Alas, we don't believe in coincidence in Atlanta.
If Mooney only misses most of training camp, he shouldn't be too far behind when it comes to getting ready for Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Could Chark still find a spot on the 53-man roster? Mooney's injury is going to give him an opportunity.
Mooney was an outstanding free agent signing by general manager Terry Fontenot prior to the 2024 season. On the surface, it looked like an overpay to give a player with 900 combined receiving yards the previous two seasons a 3-year, $39 million contract.
However, Fontenot was willing to gamble that Mooney's struggles were quarterback-related in Chicago, and going from Justin Fields to Kirk Cousins and eventually Michael Penix Jr. would help him flourish.
Fontenot was right. By season's end, Mooney's $13-million-per-year deal looked like a bargain.
Still just 27 years old, Mooney is entering his prime, and the Falcons are looking forward to pairing him with Penix for an entire season. That pairing is going to have to wait a few weeks while he recovers from an injury sustained on the first day of camp.