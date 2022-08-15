Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson: Top 100 NFL Player?

For the first time in his nine-year career, Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been named to NFL Network's Top 100 Players list.

Patterson landed at No. 73 on the list, which is voted on strictly by the players in the NFL, proving that Patterson has gained the respect of his peers.

It's taken awhile for Patterson to appear on the list, but given how impactful he was in 2021, it shouldn't be much of a surprise.

With Mike Davis struggling as the team's lead running back at the beginning of the year and Calvin Ridley leaving the team for mental health reasons a few games into the season, the team relied on Patterson to become the team's "do-it-all" guy.

It's safe to say Patterson delivered.

Patterson, a six-time All-Pro return specialist, reinvented himself in Atlanta, posting career highs in yards and touchdowns as both a runner and receiver and tying his best mark in receptions.

With Falcons coach Arthur Smith proving he could maximize Patterson's skill set, the nine-year veteran implied that he took less money to stay in Atlanta.

Patterson, 31, parlayed his career season into a two-year, $10.5 million deal with $5 million guaranteed. With the "wide back" position taking increased value across the NFL and Patterson's proven success in the role, Atlanta looks to have signed the former Tennessee star to another team-friendly contract.

The goal is for Patterson to continue having the same kind of success he did last season and possibly climb up the Top 100 Players list for next year.