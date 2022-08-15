Skip to main content

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson: Top 100 NFL Player?

Patterson makes the list for the first time in his career.

For the first time in his nine-year career, Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been named to NFL Network's Top 100 Players list.

Patterson landed at No. 73 on the list, which is voted on strictly by the players in the NFL, proving that Patterson has gained the respect of his peers.

It's taken awhile for Patterson to appear on the list, but given how impactful he was in 2021, it shouldn't be much of a surprise.

With Mike Davis struggling as the team's lead running back at the beginning of the year and Calvin Ridley leaving the team for mental health reasons a few games into the season, the team relied on Patterson to become the team's "do-it-all" guy.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Kyle Pitts
Play

NFL Top 100: Where's Falcons TE Kyle Pitts?

He makes the list for the first time in his career.

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
1 hour ago
b2c19d6f97504f708d0185aef9dc0cdc
Play

Falcons Provide Drake London Injury Update: Will Rookie WR Miss Time?

London left Atlanta's preseason opener after recording his first catch.

By Daniel Flick15 hours ago
15 hours ago
usatsi_18752195-1
Play

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Reveals 'Big Brother' Relationship with Marcus Mariota

Ridder and Mariota spent much of the offseason competing for the starting quarterback job.

By Daniel Flick19 hours ago
19 hours ago

It's safe to say Patterson delivered.

Patterson, a six-time All-Pro return specialist, reinvented himself in Atlanta, posting career highs in yards and touchdowns as both a runner and receiver and tying his best mark in receptions.

With Falcons coach Arthur Smith proving he could maximize Patterson's skill set, the nine-year veteran implied that he took less money to stay in Atlanta.

Patterson, 31, parlayed his career season into a two-year, $10.5 million deal with $5 million guaranteed. With the "wide back" position taking increased value across the NFL and Patterson's proven success in the role, Atlanta looks to have signed the former Tennessee star to another team-friendly contract.

The goal is for Patterson to continue having the same kind of success he did last season and possibly climb up the Top 100 Players list for next year.

Kyle Pitts
News

NFL Top 100: Where's Falcons TE Kyle Pitts?

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
b2c19d6f97504f708d0185aef9dc0cdc
News

Falcons Provide Drake London Injury Update: Will Rookie WR Miss Time?

By Daniel Flick15 hours ago
usatsi_18752195-1
News

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Reveals 'Big Brother' Relationship with Marcus Mariota

By Daniel Flick19 hours ago
sc ssd
News

Falcons Rookie Report: Desmond Ridder Rises, Drake London Hurt

By Jeremy Brener and Daniel Flick20 hours ago
pasted-image-0-3
News

Source: Falcons Scouting Holy Cross CB For 2023 Draft

By Ethan Hurwitz23 hours ago
acccc6accf4544869cb1f65682511d40
News

Despite Early Exit, Falcons Rookie WR Drake London Flashes Potential

By Connor ZimmerleeAug 13, 2022 2:06 PM EDT
dez bryant falcons
News

'I Believe In His Hype': Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Shares His Thoughts on Falcons QB Competition

By Zach DimmittAug 13, 2022 11:47 AM EDT
s
News

Desmond Ridder Comeback Win: Falcons Look Into Franchise Future?

By Cole ThompsonAug 13, 2022 10:01 AM EDT