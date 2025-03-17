Cornerbacks Atlanta Falcons Could Target for Vacant Nickel Spot in NFL Draft
With Dee Alford still unsigned, the Atlanta Falcons are searching for a new starter at nickel. While Alford racked up a career-high 83 tackles last season, his struggles in coverage were obvious—he allowed 67 catches for 606 yards and eight touchdowns on 92 targets.
Simply put, the Falcons need a corner who can actually cover without sacrificing tackling ability. Offensive coordinators are continuing to craft ways to give their playmakers the ball in space, so having a corner who can maneuver through blockers and rack up tackles would be valuable.
So far, Atlanta hasn’t made any big splashes in the secondary, but with the draft coming up, there are some intriguing prospects who could slide in and make an immediate impact .
Here are three cornerbacks the Falcons should have on their radar.
Jahdae Barron – Texas
The term “versatile” gets thrown around way too often when talking about defensive backs, but Barron is the real deal. Over his career, he logged 893 snaps at nickel and 817 at outside corner. He capped off his college career by winning the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the best defensive back in the country.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah ranks him No. 8 overall, but because of other teams' positional needs, he’s projected to be a mid-first-round pick (around No. 17). At the combine, Barron measured 5’11, 195 pounds, ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, and posted a 35-inch vertical.
Barron was PFF’s third-highest-graded cornerback last season, proving to be effective both in coverage and against the run. He had the second-highest coverage grade in college football and ranked third among SEC cornerbacks in run defense.
What makes him stand out? He’s an instinctive zone defender who quickly processes route concepts in real time and jumps passing windows. He often baits quarterbacks into mistakes, whether it’s lurking in the flats as a nickel in Cover 3, or hovering the seam in Cover 2.
Don’t mistake him for just a coverage guy—he’s willing to get dirty in the run game. He takes smart angles in pursuit, and effectively sheds blocks when disrupting plays beyond the tackle box like screens or outside runs. If Atlanta wants a plug-and-play corner with elite upside, Barron is that guy.
Cobee Bryant – Kansas
Bryant was one of college football’s most productive defensive backs, becoming the first player in Kansas history to be named First-Team All-Big 12 three straight years. Over four seasons, he snagged 13 interceptions while seemingly always finding a way to impact the game.
His draft stock is all over the place—NFL.com’s latest mock has him going 61st overall (second round), while PFF ranks him No. 114. At the combine, he measured 6’0, 180 pounds, ran a 4.53 40-yard dash, and hit a 35-inch vertical.
The production speaks for itself. Bryant allowed just two touchdowns on 46 direct targets (841 coverage snaps) last season and earned PFF’s third-highest run defense grade among all college corners. While he primarily played outside, he logged 102 snaps at nickel/in the box—so he’s got some experience inside.
Bryant has strong closing speed that makes him an intriguing slot option. He reacts quickly to short routes like slants and speed outs, while also showing the ability to recover on intermediate routes like digs and comebacks. And when the ball is in the air down the field, he shows off his excellent body control while contesting passes at full extension.
He plays with an edge—he’s not afraid to throw his body around like a heat-seeking missile against the run. If Atlanta waits until Day 2 to address the nickel spot, Bryant is a high-upside pick with the potential to develop into a long-term starter.
Jacob Parrish – Kansas State
Parrish might not have the same national hype as Barron or Bryant, but his production at Kansas State was solid. Over three seasons, he racked up 102 tackles, five interceptions, 23 pass deflections, and five tackles for loss, earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions in back-to-back years.
PFF ranks him No. 106 overall, so he’s likely a mid-round value pick rather than a first- or second-round investment. At the combine, he measured 5’10”, 191 pounds, while running a 4.35 40-yard dash, and reaching a 37.5” vertical.
In two years as a starter, Parrish allowed just 75 catches on 142 targets (737 coverage snaps). While he was primarily a No. 1 outside corner, he still logged 90+ snaps at nickel in each of the last two seasons—showing he can handle inside responsibilities.
His game is built on technical soundness—he excels at using leverage to disrupt routes or “re-route” without grabbing or overcommitting. He thrives in “catch-man” coverage, where he can grant receivers some space to release before getting physical with them.
He also doesn’t bite on misdirection or double moves, staying disciplined against switch concepts and layered route combinations.
The Atlanta Falcons head into the draft with picks in the first, second, fourth, and two in the seventh. They still have needs across the front five and in the defensive backfield. Ideally, the Falcons would like to trade down and pick up an extra Day 2 pick to address several positions including nickel with one of these players being a possibility.