The Falcon Report
Top Stories
News
Films
Game Day

NFL taking "hard look" at adjustments to next month's 2020 draft in Las Vegas due to coronavirus pandemic

Zach Hood

Coronavirus is impacting the United States in ways many did not expect. Wednesday night, moments before tip-off of a game in Oklahoma City between the Utah Jazz and hosting Thunder, team doctors sprinted on to the floor to talk to officials. The game was postponed and it was discovered that Rudy Gobert, starting center for the Jazz, had tested positive for the coronavirus. The NBA subsequently suspended their season, within minutes. This obviously sent shock waves around the league, and quarantined the Jazz within the arena in Oklahoma City over night. 

With the 2020 NFL Draft only six weeks away, the NFL is taking an extended look at adjustments to the Las Vegas draft next month, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. 

It remains to be seen, obviously, what the status of COVID-19 will be within the United  States a month from now, but the NFL would be wise to take extreme precaution. The draft event, while a very big deal, is not a primary source of revenue for teams in the grand scheme. Neutralizing the virus and doing anything necessary to stop spreading/exposure is without question the league's No. 1 priority in regards to the draft.

The NFL has yet to release an official statement, but there is a high chance that significant  alterations could be made to the initial plan for Apr. 23-25 in Las Vegas. As new information comes out regarding the status of coronavirus seemingly by the minute, be sure to stay posted for updates for the safety and health of yourself and those around you. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Falcons salary cap space remains tight as free agency approaches

How much spending with the Atlanta Falcons do in free agency?

Dave Holcomb

PFF lists top 10 WR prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft features a stacked wide receivers group. Should the Atlanta Falcons go after one despite already having two stars?

Chris Vinel

Update on new Atlanta Falcons uniforms

The Atlanta Falcons are unveiling its new jerseys for the 2020 season in April. Although images have not been released to the public, someone on Twitter has given one pivotal hint of how the design may look.

Rashad Milligan

A look back at the 2013 draft trade for Desmond Trufant

Thomas Dimitroff pulled it off in 2011, and he did it again in 2013.

Malik Brown

Julio Jones' top three plays from 2019

Julio gave Falcons fans more unbelievable moments in 2019. Here's a look at the best three.

Brady Pfister

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 6: How important is the 2020 season for the Falcons franchise?

Is 2020 the most decisive year in team history? Is there a chance the Falcons trade back in the NFL Draft? And where is Julio Jones the best receiver in the league?

Brady Pfister

The History and Legacy Behind The Falcons Uniforms

Jeremy Smitherman

De'Vondre Campbell: "I don't plan on going anywhere"

Atlanta Falcons leading-tackler of last season tweeted about next week's NFL free agency period, and responded to a few fans in the process.

Rashad Milligan

Travis Dimitroff hints at potential draft day movement for Falcons

What will the Falcons do in the 2020 NFL draft?

Zach Hood

by

Aenemia

Falcons agree to terms with DE Steven Means

Falcons agree to extension with a defensive end

Zach Hood