Coronavirus is impacting the United States in ways many did not expect. Wednesday night, moments before tip-off of a game in Oklahoma City between the Utah Jazz and hosting Thunder, team doctors sprinted on to the floor to talk to officials. The game was postponed and it was discovered that Rudy Gobert, starting center for the Jazz, had tested positive for the coronavirus. The NBA subsequently suspended their season, within minutes. This obviously sent shock waves around the league, and quarantined the Jazz within the arena in Oklahoma City over night.

With the 2020 NFL Draft only six weeks away, the NFL is taking an extended look at adjustments to the Las Vegas draft next month, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

It remains to be seen, obviously, what the status of COVID-19 will be within the United States a month from now, but the NFL would be wise to take extreme precaution. The draft event, while a very big deal, is not a primary source of revenue for teams in the grand scheme. Neutralizing the virus and doing anything necessary to stop spreading/exposure is without question the league's No. 1 priority in regards to the draft.

The NFL has yet to release an official statement, but there is a high chance that significant alterations could be made to the initial plan for Apr. 23-25 in Las Vegas. As new information comes out regarding the status of coronavirus seemingly by the minute, be sure to stay posted for updates for the safety and health of yourself and those around you.