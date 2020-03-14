The Falcon Report
Top Stories
News
Films
Draft

Arthur Blank, AMB Group to pay hourly employees amid COVID-19 shutdown

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons team president Rich McKay spoke with The Athletic to discuss how the AMB Group, owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, is further handling the effects of the COVID-19 virus in regards to staff. Here's an excerpt regarding the decision to pay all hourly employees during the extended shutdown of their facilities:

Speaking with The Athletic on Friday afternoon, Falcons team president Rich McKay said the decision to ensure hourly employees were not affected negatively during the pandemic was an easy one to make. McKay mentioned there are numerous hourly employees who work for Atlanta United and the Falcons and also at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the remaining companies that are a part of The Blank Family of Businesses, which is managed by the AMB Group.

McKay added that AMB Group CEO Steven Cannon sent out a video to all employees to ease their potential concerns. 

“We’ve tried to over-communicate at a time where there’s no question people have personal angst and anxiety,” McKay said. “You’ve got to be empathetic towards it because it’s real.”

McKay said he was in "constant communication" with Atlanta Braves president/CEO Derej Schiller and Hawks CEO Steve Koonin on the issue. The story noted that AMB has not exactly decided how employees would be paid yet.

“We’re working through all those details as we speak," said McKay. We’ll give it to you when we finish it and hopefully we will finish it within the next day.”

COVID-19 is impacting the AMB Group and the rest of the sports world in a way few predicted. With MLS season suspended and Falcons' facilities shutdown for at least two more weeks, Blank & Co. are ensuring their employees are taken care of.

With the new NFL league year kicking off next week, there will still could plenty of Falcons news in the near future despite the shutdown. While the club is extremely limited from a cap space standpoint, they may elect to make cuts and retool at certain spots ahead of next month's NFL Draft.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Falcons release statement regarding COVID-19, close facilities through weekend

The Atlanta Falcons released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding COVID-19.

Zach Hood

Falcons trade down in latest CBS Sports mock draft

The Falcons are trading down in this recent mock draft.

Malik Brown

Falcons center Alex Mack elected as NFLPA treasurer

Falcons center Alex Mack is set to join the NFL Players Association.

Dave Holcomb

NFL considering adjustments to next month's draft in Las Vegas amid coronavirus scares

NFL taking "hard look" at adjustments to next month's 2020 draft in Las Vegas due to coronavirus pandemic

Zach Hood

Falcons salary cap space remains tight as free agency approaches

How much spending with the Atlanta Falcons do in free agency?

Dave Holcomb

PFF lists top 10 WR prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft features a stacked wide receivers group. Should the Atlanta Falcons go after one despite already having two stars?

Chris Vinel

A look back at the 2013 draft trade for Desmond Trufant

Thomas Dimitroff pulled it off in 2011, and he did it again in 2013.

Malik Brown

Update on new Atlanta Falcons uniforms

The Atlanta Falcons are unveiling its new jerseys for the 2020 season in April. Although images have not been released to the public, someone on Twitter has given one pivotal hint of how the design may look.

Rashad Milligan

Julio Jones' top three plays from 2019

Julio gave Falcons fans more unbelievable moments in 2019. Here's a look at the best three.

Brady Pfister

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 6: How important is the 2020 season for the Falcons franchise?

Is 2020 the most decisive year in team history? Is there a chance the Falcons trade back in the NFL Draft? And where is Julio Jones the best receiver in the league?

Brady Pfister