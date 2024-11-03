Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Ruled OUT with Injury at Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons' defense has forced Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott out of Sunday's game due to an injury.
Prescott has been ruled out with a hamstring ailment, though he also injured his hand on the Cowboys' final drive of the third quarter. He's been replaced by backup Cooper Rush.
The 31-year-old Prescott was in the midst of a frustrating game, as the Cowboys trailed the Falcons 27-13 in the fourth quarter. He'd completed 18-of-24 passes, but only for 133 yards and one touchdown. The ninth-year pro added three carries for 30 yards, including a 22-yarder that is the Cowboys' longest rush of the season.
Dallas' offense kicked field goals on Prescott's first and last drives of the day, but on the other six, the Cowboys had one touchdown, two punts and three turnovers on downs.
The Falcons had their most productive game rushing the passer, sacking Prescott three times. Atlanta entered the day with a league-worst six sacks, and while Falcons coach Raheem Morris was cognizant of Prescott's rushing ability, he wanted his team to pin its ears back and get after Prescott.
"Dak's definitely a mover," Morris said Wednesday. "You've just got to deal with that stuff at the same time, but you got to rush the pass. You can't rush the pass if you're fearful. We just got to rush the passer, so we don't have to worry about that thing right now.
"We got to get back there, get to them, and hope we can make a move."
The Falcons ultimately did get to Prescott -- to the extent he was unable to finish Sunday's game.