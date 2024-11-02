Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons Predictions and Preview
The Atlanta Falcons look to strengthen their hold of first place in the NFC South. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys look to salvage their season and begin the climb into playoff contention. The Falcons will only contend with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for divisional supremacy.
In contrast, the Cowboys must battle the Eagles, Commanders, and the incompetence of their management stands in the way of the self-proclaimed "America's Team". On paper, this game looks like a snoozefest. However, it possesses all of the qualities of a shootout. a high-scoring affair where defense looks optional and points fall like April rain.
What Happened to Dak Prescott?
The veteran quarterback and check casher winds his way through one of his tougher years. Last year, Prescott threw 36 touchdowns against just nine interceptions. With a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 10:8, Dak Prescott can't hit the broadside of a barn with a dump truck. His delivery looks rigid. The ball sails on outside-breaking routes.
Meanwhile, the Dallas offensive line, long a staple and cornerstone of the offense, can't block. Turnstiled all over the place by every team, Prescott can't enjoy a clean pocket. With defenders in his face, Prescott does his best with nothing going his way.
Big Name, Lackluster Results
When Atlanta traded for Matt Judon, the prevailing thought focused on how he would bolster the Falcons pass rush. Unfortunately, to this point, it hasn't failed to materialize. Now, Atlanta needs something more from him.
Within a pass rush that can only claim six sacks, Judon needs to lead the change. Change needs to start immediately. Say what you will about Dak Prescott, he will pick the Falcons apart if the defense does not get home and harass him. Without Judon's schematic flexibility, he needs to rush from both a three and two-point stances, from every gap.
Final Prediction
As mentioned, this game feels like a score fest. For the Cowboys, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb connect at least six times for 100 yards and a score. Yet, the surprise is tight end Jake Ferguson, who also finds the end zone on his way to 70 yards.
Prescott enjoys three touchdowns through the air, while the Dallas run game grinds to a halt. The Cowboys grab at least nine points from the kicking game. In contrast, Kirk Cousins throws it right to Trevon Diggs.
However, the lone interception stands as the only mistake of the afternoon. Cousins eclipses the 300-yard mark while throwing for two touchdowns. The duo of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier combine for 175 total yards, with Robinson hitting paydirt. Younghoe Koo kicks two forty-plus-yard field goals on his way to a double-digit afternoon.
Final Score:
Falcons 36
Cowboys 32