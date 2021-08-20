Roster Moves: How Can New TE Prospect Help Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons have signed a former Cowboys and Chiefs prospect and made a corresponding roster move.

The Atlanta Falcons on Friday signed tight end David Wells and in a corresponding roster move, put tight end Ryan Becker on the Reserve/Injured list.

A jumbo tight end at 6-6 and 260 pounds, Wells went undrafted out of San Diego State in 2018.

Wells was voted second-team All-Mountain West with the Aztecs in 2016 and 2017. Primarily a blocker, Wells had nine catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns as a senior. He'll compete for the blocking tight end role that is currently held by Lee Smith who was signed in the offseason.

He was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent coming out of college and was on the practice squads with the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Head coach Arthur Smith runs an offense that heavily uses two-tight end sets. Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst will be the primary receiving threats while Smith is in essence an extension of the offensive line.

Ryan Becker was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 and signed as a free agent by the Falcons in April. Becker was also primarily a blocker with the SMU Mustangs. He had 16 catches for 198 yards and five touchdowns for SMU from 2016 to 2019.

Tuesday, April 24 is a mandatory cutdown day for NFL teams. Teams must go from a maximum of 85 on the roster to 80. The finals cutdown day is Tuesday, August 31st when teams must get to 53 players.

The Falcons take on the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night, so Wells has a small window of opportunity to make an impression with roster cutdown days looming.