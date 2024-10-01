How Dee Alford and Troy Andersen Willed Falcons to Victory over Saints
The Atlanta Falcons defeated the New Orleans Saints 26-24 on Sunday, thanks partly to their defense and kicker Younghoe Koo stepping up in the second half. Two lesser-known players played big roles for defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake defense all game.
The first was linebacker Troy Andersen, who displayed great range and accounted for 17 total tackles. However, his best moment was a heads-up play off a deflected ball from defensive end Matt Judon, which resulted in an interception returned for a touchdown midway through the second quarter.
Additionally, he accounted for one PBU and one tackle for loss on the day. Andersen showcased his elite athleticism all day long in just his 10th-career. He had a perfect 10.0 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) when he was drafted out of Montana State.
His breakout game on Sunday was not a surprise to his head coach.
"He plays with tremendous speed. He plays with a tremendous violence that we love." Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said.
Despite being a third-year player and filling in for linebacker Nate Landman, who is trending to return sooner rather than later, the 6-4 240-pound backer helped Atlanta’s defense limit an explosive New Orleans offense to just 10 points in the second half of Sunday’s contest.
However, he did suffer a knee injury in the fourth quarter that cost him a chance at a 20+ tackle performance. Andersen is listed day-to-day, but is a doubt for Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Another third-year player joined Andersen in contributing to the Falcons' win over the Saints.
Cornerback Dee Alford ensured Andersen got his ‘pick-6’ ball and played an outstanding game. A cornerback rarely leads the team in sacks, but he did.
The 5-11 175-pound cornerbacks’ number was called on a nickel blitz with under two minutes remaining in the third quarter on 2nd and 13 on Atlanta’s 31-yard-line. Alford brought Saints quarterback Derek Carr down and limited the drive to just a field goal after failing to convert on 3rd and 17.
In the fourth quarter, Alford struck again as Carr and company set up shop on the Falcons' seven-yard line. He forced a timely pass breakup in coverage against the shifty Rashid Shaheed.
A turnover on downs ensued after a 12-play, 63-yard drive that took nearly seven minutes out of the fourth quarter. Regardless, the team’s starting nickel cornerback saved 11 potential points on two separate drives, keeping the team in striking distance until the very end.
It turns out he was ready for the big play all along.
"It's a got-to-have-it situation. It's one-on-one," Alford said. "In the words of NFL players, 'it's how you get paid.' So, you got to keep on making those big plays."
Between him and Andersen, their big plays willed the team to victory, even though the offense accounted for zero touchdowns on the day.