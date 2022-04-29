NFL Draft: Malik Willis Still On Board After Round 1; Falcons Interested In Round 2?

The Falcons get their QB of the future with Malik Willis.

One of the biggest surprises in the first round of the NFL Draft wasn't more about what happened, but more about what didn't happen.

Malik Willis, who many analysts considered the top quarterback in the draft, didn't hear his name called.

Willis, who turns 23 next month, threw for 2857 yards and 27 touchdowns in his junior season last year. He also showcased his wheels, running for 878 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Falcons ended their 14-year partnership with veteran quarterback Matt Ryan by trading him to the Indianapolis Colts earlier this offseason. Ryan's departure from the organization came three days after the Falcons' failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson on March 18.

The team signed Marcus Mariota the same day of the Ryan trade, and he will now begin to compete against Willis for the starting job this September.



Mariota has the edge considering his familiarity with Arthur Smith's style of offense, the 28-year-old passer will have a chance to be a legitimate starter for the first time since the 2019 season.

Although it might be a limited role, Mariota has always been known a team player. Should the organization bring in a younger prospect to be the long-term heir apparent to Ryan, Mariota will do his part to help him adapt to the offense and NFL speed.

“If it’s not me, it’s okay too,” Mariota said in an interview with the team website. “I’ve been in this situation before. It’s a ‘control what I can control,’ mindset. I have no ego. I can be an ear and listen. Teams are going to do what they’re going to do. If they do draft someone, I’ll give as much advice and knowledge as I can. If not, I’m ready to roll.”

The Falcons have the No. 43 pick, which is 11 picks away. Teams that could take Willis before Atlanta include the New York Giants, who declined Daniel Jones' 5th-year option, and the Seattle Seahawks, who hold two picks at 40 and 41, which means that the Falcons may need to make a trade if they covet the Liberty quarterback.