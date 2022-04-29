Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Malik Willis Still On Board After Round 1; Falcons Interested In Round 2?

The Falcons get their QB of the future with Malik Willis.

One of the biggest surprises in the first round of the NFL Draft wasn't more about what happened, but more about what didn't happen.

Malik Willis, who many analysts considered the top quarterback in the draft, didn't hear his name called.

Malik Willis Atlanta Falcons Draft

Malik Willis

Malik Willis Liberty Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons

Malik Willis

Malik Willis Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft

Malik Willis

Willis, who turns 23 next month, threw for 2857 yards and 27 touchdowns in his junior season last year. He also showcased his wheels, running for 878 yards and 13 touchdowns.

FOLLOW EVERY FALCONS PICK AND ALL NFL DRAFT SELECTIONS VIA OUR EXCLUSIVE REAL-TIME TRACKER!

The Falcons ended their 14-year partnership with veteran quarterback Matt Ryan by trading him to the Indianapolis Colts earlier this offseason. Ryan's departure from the organization came three days after the Falcons' failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson on March 18.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17346599
Play

Ravens Trade WR Marquise Brown to Cardinals

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Atlanta Falcons guide.

By Falcon Report Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
london pitts
Play

Kyle Pitts and Drake London: NFL Draft Gives Atlanta Falcons Big Boost

The Atlanta Falcons end up taking wide receiver Drake London with their top overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft.

By Coty Davis2 hours ago
2 hours ago
drake london
Play

NFL Draft: Falcons Select USC's Drake London

The Falcons get their WR1 with one of the best in the draft class.

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
2 hours ago

The team signed Marcus Mariota the same day of the Ryan trade, and he will now begin to compete against Willis for the starting job this September.

Mariota has the edge considering his familiarity with Arthur Smith's style of offense, the 28-year-old passer will have a chance to be a legitimate starter for the first time since the 2019 season.

Although it might be a limited role, Mariota has always been known a team player. Should the organization bring in a younger prospect to be the long-term heir apparent to Ryan, Mariota will do his part to help him adapt to the offense and NFL speed.

USATSI_17809868

Malik Willis

USATSI_17820159

Malik Willis

USATSI_17667316

Malik Willis

“If it’s not me, it’s okay too,” Mariota said in an interview with the team website. “I’ve been in this situation before. It’s a ‘control what I can control,’ mindset. I have no ego. I can be an ear and listen. Teams are going to do what they’re going to do. If they do draft someone, I’ll give as much advice and knowledge as I can. If not, I’m ready to roll.”

The Falcons have the No. 43 pick, which is 11 picks away. Teams that could take Willis before Atlanta include the New York Giants, who declined Daniel Jones' 5th-year option, and the Seattle Seahawks, who hold two picks at 40 and 41, which means that the Falcons may need to make a trade if they covet the Liberty quarterback.

USATSI_17346599
News

Ravens Trade WR Marquise Brown to Cardinals

By Falcon Report Staff1 hour ago
london pitts
News

Kyle Pitts and Drake London: NFL Draft Gives Atlanta Falcons Big Boost

By Coty Davis2 hours ago
drake london
News

NFL Draft: Falcons Select USC's Drake London

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
eagles-vs-falcons
News

NFL Draft: Eagles Targeting Falcons Pick at No. 8 - Source

By Jeremy Brener8 hours ago
garrett-wilson
News

Giants Trade Down? How Does That Affect Falcons?

By Jeremy Brener and Cole Thompson10 hours ago
USATSI_17445641
News

Love In The Air? Should Falcons Trade For Packers QB?

By Jeremy Brener13 hours ago
NFL
News

Falcons 7-Round Mock Draft: Atlanta Adds New No. 1 WR, Trades For Franchise QB?

By Cole Thompson13 hours ago
33C9B0F7-5F6C-4FE7-82F5-BFD3C5208CA9
News

Home Cooking: Pair of Georgia LBs Could Be Intriguing Options for Falcons

By Mike D'Abate15 hours ago