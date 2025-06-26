ESPN Analyst links Atlanta Falcons to Former Browns DE
The Cleveland Browns released defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo earlier Thursday morning. NFL Analyst at ESPN, Benjamin Solak, took to Twitter today to ponder Okoronkwo’s future, stating that it would make sense for him to come to Atlanta and reunite with Raheem Morris. Okoronkwo spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams with Morris as his defensive coordinator.
Prior to the bye week, the Atlanta Falcons not only had an abysmal pass rush, but it was historically bad. The team had registered just 10 sacks in the first 11 games of the season. Not even good enough to get one sack per game. Now, the Falcons made moves to address the pass-rush; they signed Leonard Floyd to a one-year $10,000,000 contract. They drafted Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. However, when a team is trying to improve an all-time terrible pass rush, can it ever hurt to add more depth?
Okoronkwo registered three sacks and one forced fumble last season. This would have been good for the fourth-most sacks in Atlanta last season. His 17 hurries last season would have been the third-most on the Falcons, trailing only Kaden Elliss (26) and Arnold Ebiketie (24). Okoronkwo has registered three or more sacks in each of the last four seasons. The only current player on the Falcons roster to have done this is Leonard Floyd.
Okoronkwo would also be a relatively cheap signing for the Falcons. He is 30 years old and was a post-June 1st cut. He signed a three-year $19,000,000 contract with a $5,500,000 signing bonus with the Browns. However, for a one-year deal with the Falcons, his contract should look a lot more like it did with the Texans: a one-year $3,250,000 deal with a $625,000 signing bonus.
The familiarity with Raheem Morris, along with the chance to bolster the pass rush, Okoronkwo to the Falcons makes sense.