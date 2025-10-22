ESPN Links Atlanta Falcons with Trio of Cornerbacks as Trade Deadline Nears
The NFL's November 4th trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the Atlanta Falcons should be in position to be buyers after the next two games. Sitting at 3-3 with a winnable game this week against the Miami Dolphins, the Falcons look to be 4-4 at worst on deadline day.
ESPN ranked the top 24 players who could be available for trade ahead of the deadline, and the Falcons were deemed as one of the "best fit" teams for three cornerbacks: No. 4 Riq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks, No. 12 Michael Carter II of the New York Jets, and No. 14 Roger McCreary of the Tennessee Titans.
Carter and McCreary play for two of the worst franchises in the NFL. That the Jets and Titans would be sellers this year is no surprise, but why would the 5-2 Seahawks be willing to part with Woolen in the midst of a probable playoff run?
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has made his bones in the NFL as a defensive guru, but Woolen doesn't appear to have a role in his scheme.
"Multiple league execs have Woolen earmarked as a strong trade candidate leading into the deadline," Jeremy Fowler wrote on ESPN. "'They've been wanting to move him for a while,' one executive told Fowler. "'He doesn't fit what [Mike Macdonald] wants to do.' Woolen would be best served going to a team that can utilize his man-coverage traits. One potential hurdle to a deal: Seattle's other starting corner, Devon Witherspoon, has had a difficult time staying healthy this season."
And there it is. Whether Woolen fits the exact mold of what Macdonald wants to do, can the Seahawks afford to part with a valuable depth piece at a premium position? ESPN thinks so. They put the probability of Woolen being traded at 50% with the Lions, Eagles, and Buccaneers joining the Falcons as best fits.
Carter was linked with the Falcons in the offseason because of the need for another cornerback in Atlanta and his ties to former Jets' defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. A move didn't materialize, but ESPN puts the likelihood of him moving at 45% with the Eagles once again joining the Falcons as best fits.
"The splash plays are missing from Carter's tape, but he has the play strength and competitiveness to operate in the slot. A willing run defender, Carter can cut off the ball on the edges, and he has the foot quickness to match/carry in space," Matt Bowen wrote on ESPN.
McCreary is a starter for the Titans, but he's in the final year of his contract for a team that's not going anywhere soon. The Titans would rather pick up a draft pick than ride out the season with a player likely to leave in the offseason anyway.
"More of a ball disrupter than a playmaker (three career interceptions), McCreary is a physical cover corner with the ability to match in the slot and tackle in space," wrote Bowen.
ESPN pegs the likelihood of McCreary being moved at 35%, with the Packers and Cardinals also listed as best fits along with the Falcons.
Starting caliber offensive tackles are nearly impossible to acquire via trade during the season. The Bears' Braxton Jones is the only pure offensive tackle to make the list at No. 17.
The Falcons have a need at right tackle. Their best hope for providing competition for Eli Wilkinson remains internal with the return of swing tackle Storm Norton. That move appears to be at least another week away.
Strangely, the Falcons weren't listed as a best fit for any of the available wide receivers. Atlanta parted ways with Ray-Ray McCloud on Tuesday, but they're hoping Darnell Mooney can return to his 2024 form. He logged 54 snaps on Sunday night against the 49ers as he works his way back to full fitness.
One of the key impediments to any deal getting done with the Falcons' lack of draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. They only have five, one each in the second, third, fourth, sixth, and seventh rounds. Compare that to a team like the New England Patriots who have 10 picks, and the Falcons are light on trade capital.
The Falcons could use another cornerback. A.J. Terrell missed some time with an injury. Dee Alford filled in admirably in his absence, but was exposed in the run game with Billy Bowman Jr. missing from his starting nickel spot.
Any deal will be tough to make for the Falcons, but Terry Fontenot and his staff will diligently look to upgrade the team and improve depth ahead of November 4th's trade deadline.