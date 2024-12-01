ESPN Report: Kirk Cousins Falcons Future in Doubt
When the Atlanta Falcons (6-5) face the Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta will be hoping to flip the script after a pair of pre-bye week losses.
The Falcons are leading the NFC South by one game over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and have plenty at stake over the season's final six games.
And, supposedly, so does starting quarterback Kirk Cousins.
"The next six games could determine a lot about Cousins' future," ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler wrote Nov. 27. "He had shown the ability to get hot, throwing for at least three touchdowns in three of his first nine games with the Falcons before the recent two-game slide. I expect Atlanta to have a defined plan for Cousins that maximizes the passing game coming off the bye.
"But to your point, the results have been pretty good but not optimal."
Fowler's statement came in response to fellow ESPN insider Dan Graziano posing a question about Cousins and what lays ahead. For context, the question came in a subheading about the most interesting quarterback who could become available in the 2025 offseason.
Graziano's case on Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons in March but is guaranteed only $10 million after the 2025 season ends, centers around first-round rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who's currently the team's backup.
"It remains to be seen how things turn out in Atlanta, but they haven't gone as great as the Falcons imagined they would," Graziano wrote. "And Michael Penix Jr. is sitting there behind (Cousins) and about to turn 25 in May. Could the Falcons make Cousins available in a trade after only one season if they think Penix is ready to go? He'd be an interesting veteran pickup for a team that thinks it's close."
But trading Cousins makes little sense. The 36-year-old has completed 68.1% of his passes for 2,807 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Atlanta's offense ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards per game (243.6) and eighth in total yards (361.5).
The Falcons have battled inconsistencies offensively, but their defense -- which ranks bottom-fourth in the league in total yards, passing yards, scoring and sacks -- has been much more problematic.
Toss in the fact that Cousins has a no-trade clause and a difficult contract to unload, and the idea of a trade should, at this point, be squashed. But that won't stop some from talking about it anyways.
"Cousins would have a trade market, but I can't think of a natural fit right now," Fowler wrote. "The Raiders and Giants are in desperate need of a quarterback upgrade, but Cousins would prefer a contender, and neither team qualifies.
"Luckily for Atlanta, it doesn't have to do anything right now. And Cousins very well could remain in a Falcons uniform if the next six games go well."
Cousins's pursuit of putting all potential -- and unnecessary -- trade talks to rest starts at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Chargers.