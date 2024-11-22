ESPN Reveals What's Gone Right, Wrong for Falcons Zac Robinson
When the Atlanta Falcons hired Raheem Morris in January to replace Arthur Smith, one of the biggest questions following the move was who would be his offensive coordinator.
Morris cut his chops in the NFL as a defensive coordinator and coach, so getting the other side of the ball right was crucial to the 2024 season. The Falcons had made heavy investments into that side of the ball, and that was before dropping $100-million guaranteed and another No. 8 draft pick on the quarterback room.
Morris brought Zac Robinson with him from the LA Rams. Robinson had been the Rams' quarterback coach and passing game coordinator the previous two seasons. Robinson had worked under the same Sean McVay tree that helped produce Kevin O'Connell who has compiled a 28-16 record in two-plus seasons as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Kirk Cousins's previous stop.
ESPN took a look at every offensive play-caller around the league including Robinson and tabbed what's gone right, what's gone wrong and the key to the remainder of the 2024 season.
"What's gone right: The Falcons can move the ball," wrote ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "They're fourth in total offense (3,977 yards), and running back Bijan Robinson and wide receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney are having career years. After a shaky Week 1, quarterback Kirk Cousins has settled in and has the third-most passing yards in the NFL (2,807)."
The Falcons are having to make the most of each drive. Atlanta's defense is ranked bottom five in virtually every meaningful category including 6.7 plays per drive (31st), 47.7% of drives ending in scores (30th), and 35.9 yards allowed per drive (29th).
In short, Atlanta's opponents are going on long, methodical drives that either end in a score or flip field position. The Falcons have had to go farther to score than any other team. They've moved the ball as Raimondi says, but they've bogged down in plus territory.
"What's gone wrong: Despite putting up yards, Atlanta hasn't been all that efficient turning those into touchdowns," wrote Raimondi. "The Falcons are 17th in the league in points per game (22.2) and Cousins' QBR is 18th in the league (56.3). They have eight touchdowns on the ground, sixth fewest in the league."
The Falcons have 26 holding and false start calls, 11th-most in the NFL, and their three offensive pass interference penalties are tied for the most. And it seems as if every one of those 29 penalties happens once the Falcons cross the 50-yard line.
Morris was asked after the Broncos game about how to stop the offensive penalties from bogging down drives in plus territory, and his advice was simple: "Don't do 'em."
Cleaning up the offensive penalties and playing complimentary football on defense will go a long way towards improving the Falcons' offense down the stretch. Being more aggressive on defense and getting the ball back into the hands of Kirk Cousins and the offense quickly will pay immediate dividends.
Robinson has done enough good work in his first stint as an NFL offensive coordinator to be getting head coach shouts already. Offensive coordinators don't last long in the NFL. Every team has rotated the position since 2021. Good ones are hired as head coaches; bad ones are fired.
The 38-year old Robinson appears to be the former.