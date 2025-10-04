Evaluating Atlanta Falcons Controversial James Pearce Jr. Trade after 4 Weeks
When the Atlanta Falcons traded back into the first round to grab Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr., you would have thought an unforgivable sin occurred. Pundits and columnists practically tripped over each other to run to their screens and pen articles chastising the organization for displaying the temerity to keep working on their pass rush.
Through either willful ignorance or intellectual dishonesty, in talk about the Falcons giving up too much to get Pearce, rarely mentioned reigning NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month Xavier Watts was part of the deal as well.
Watt's impact has been easy to see through four games, but what about Pearce?
Versatility
To this point, what continues to surprise about Pearce Jr. is his ability to generate pressure using a variety of moves. Granted, you'd expect a player that tests well at the combine in the 40-yard dash to just win with nothing but a speed rush, looping to the boundary.
Yet, that is just one of the weapons in his arsenal. Yes, Pearce Jr. will rely on speed to catch a blocker flat-footed. However, he's starting to look through the interior and shoot the gap to get home. Offenses don't really expect to see an edge rusher take the circuitous route, but with his speed, the rookie can make up ground faster than most.
Needs Improvement
For all of the stellar play from Pearce Jr., he still needs to refine aspects of his game. First, while he excels at splash plays, those need to end in stops, be it sacks or tackles for loss. Generating pressure cannot be understated, but somewhere in there, you actually need to drop the quarterback where he stands. He's only registered 2 tackles and half a sack through the first four games.
Next, while expanding the repertoire needs kudos, at times, the rookie tends to want to convert speed to power for too long without a counter. That is to say, a bull rush works immediately. If you need to keep trying to establish power and the blocker isn't really retreating or, worse, is fighting you to a stalemate, you need something else as an out. If not, you risk losing the rep.
Road Trip
Over the next five games, Pearce Jr. and the Falcons will be away for three of them, including a trip to face the 4-1 49ers. They face a big test with the Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills after the bye.
Pearce Jr. and his cohorts will need to not only harass Allen but also complete the play. Allen is too big and strong to try a pulldown tackle. Allen, despite his size, is elusive enough to rip off chunk yards, as his 159 yards and three touchdowns attest.
Overview
After four games, the Atlanta Falcons' decision to trade up to select James Pearce Jr. looks wiser by the moment. Facing his toughest test after the bye, how will that set his course for the rest of the season?