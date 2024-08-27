Ex Falcons Third-Round Draft Pick on Roster Cut Bubble
When the Atlanta Falcons drafted outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone in the third round in 2022, they did so with hopes he'd ascend into a standout pass rusher.
But instead, with his third preseason now in the rearview mirror, Malone's mission has shifted.
"I really don't set goals," Malone said during training camp. "Just making the 53-man roster, helping alongside my brothers and just helping contribute."
The 25-year-old Malone finds himself squarely on the roster bubble entering Tuesday's cutdown, with teams forced to go from 90 to 53 players by 4 p.m., dashing the hopes of 37 players. During their initial wave of cuts Sunday evening, the Falcons released 13 players. Malone has to survive one more day of departures.
Malone's quick descent from top-100 pick to roster question mark flew under the radar before the offseason program began in April.
As a rookie in 2022, Malone made 29 tackles with four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and a sack across 15 games. He played 216 defensive snaps, which was 22% of Atlanta's total.
But instead of taking a step forward in his second season, Malone saw his role diminish entirely. He saw only two defensive snaps despite playing in all 17 games, serving more as a special teams ace -- 364 snaps, or 78% of the team's total -- than impact linebacker. He finished the year with six tackles.
Atlanta's outside linebackers room has a clear quartet at the top, with Matt Judon, Arnold Ebiketie, Lorenzo Carter and James Smith-Williams locking down the first four spots.
As such, Malone's path to a roster spot again figures to come from special teams, and he was stout in that regard this preseason. In the Aug. 9 opener against the Miami Dolphins, Malone posted a team-best three special teams tackles, proving adept at both punt and kick coverage.
After the Miami game, Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake spoke highly -- yet cautiously -- about Malone.
"It'll be interesting how it goes," Lake said. "I think he played an excellent game against Miami. He played really well on defense. He was a force. I think it's a really good starting point for him. Now, he's just got to continue to improve -- improve his game out there on the edge on defense and continue to do what he needs to do for Marquice in special teams."
Malone, a former star at Western Kentucky University, finished the preseason with five tackles. He's moved back to his traditional outside linebacker role after spending last year working more off the ball as an inside linebacker.
It's not a big difference, Malone said, because athletes are able to adjust and handle a variety of responsibilities, be it dropping into coverage, stopping the run or rushing the passer.
What is different, however, is the system -- Lake is Malone's third defensive coordinator in as many seasons. The Falcons drafted Malone when Dean Pees, who ran a 3-4 scheme, was the defensive coordinator. Last year, Atlanta played under Ryan Nielsen's 4-3 look.
Now back in a 3-4, Malone has found comfort -- with both Lake and outside linebackers coach Jacquies Smith.
"This has been great, man," Malone said. "I feel like we've got a group of guys in our room that's capable of making plays. I'm just trying to be like a sponge, just soak it all in. But Coach Jimmy, I feel like he's doing a great job. He wants us to play fast, free and physical, and Coach Jacquies is doing a great job coaching the techniques."
Malone viewed preseason a chance to show his talents, and if nothing else, he proved he can make plays on special teams.
But will that be enough?
The answer will be in no later than 4 p.m. Tuesday.