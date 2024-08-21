Ex Atlanta Falcons, Ohio State WR Signs with Canadian Football League Team
When the Atlanta Falcons began training camp July 25 in Flowery Branch, Ga., receiver Austin Mack worked with the first- and second-string offense, seemingly poised to contend for a spot on the team's 53-man roster.
But less than a month later, Mack is back to where he put himself on the NFL map -- the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.
Mack signed a contract with the Alouettes for the remainder of the 2024 season, arriving in Montreal on Monday before joining team meetings Tuesday and Wednesday, according to The Gazette.
The 26-year-old Mack fell down Atlanta's depth chart during training camp, and in the Falcons' 20-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins in the preseason opener, he failed to make a reception and saw just one target.
The Falcons initially signed Mack to a reserve/futures contract in January, sparked by his strong 2023 season with the Alouettes -- the Fort Wayne, Indiana, native was a CFL All-Star after hauling in 78 passes for 1,154 yards and four scores.
He saw time in 202 with the New York Giants, playing in 11 games and hauling in seven passes for 91 yards.
Mack, who played at Ohio State University from 2016-19 before going undrafted in 2020, jumped out to Atlanta's personnel staff with his tape and production in the CFL.
"We're grinding through that stuff all through the year, looking at stats, looking at the league leaders around those leagues," Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith said July 28. "We evaluate the tape once that season ends. Then obviously there's rules with the other leagues when you can and can't [recruit].
"He was awesome and was one of the guys we tagged and watched and liked and brought him in for a workout and liked what he did. We remembered him from Ohio State when he was playing. So it all kind of worked out for us."
But ultimately, Atlanta, even with an injury to receiver Rondale Moore, didn't see enough to keep Mack. Now, both parties return to the way life was before January -- without each other in the picture.