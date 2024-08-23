Ex Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder in Danger of Being Cut with Arizona Cardinals
In the span of one year, Desmond Ridder may go from the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback to being released by the Arizona Cardinals on roster cutdown day.
Ridder, who started 13 games under center for the Falcons last season, was traded to Arizona in March, with receiver Rondale Moore heading to Atlanta in return.
On paper, Ridder appeared poised to back up starting signal caller Kyler Murray -- but as Ridder has seen this summer, football isn't played on paper. Ridder is competing with second-year pro Clayton Tune for the backup job, and with roster cutdowns looming Aug. 27, Tune appears to have a slight edge.
In their preseason finale Sunday afternoon, the Cardinals will be starting Tune with Ridder set to enter in relief, according to NFL Network. Arizona has opted not to play Murray during the exhibition season.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
It's possible all three quarterbacks make the 53-man roster, but it's also possible either Tune or Ridder don't. Ridder started the preseason opener while Tune received the nod for the second contest.
Through two games, Ridder has completed 10-of-19 passes for 114 yards, giving him a 52.6 percent completion rate and an average of six yards per attempt. Tune, conversely, is 23-of-34 for 242 yards, connecting on 67.6 percent of his throws and averaging 7.1 yards per pass.
In his first appearance, Ridder went 4-for-9 for 43 yards against the New Orleans Saints, who played their defensive starters early. Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon evaluated Ridder's performance postgame.
"You’d like to get some first downs, but that’s just not on the quarterback," Gannon said after Ridder led the offense to four first downs and zero points. "That’s on everybody. He’s not blocking for himself and he’s not running routes for himself. I think as a whole we have to do a little bit better."
The week after, this time coming off the bench, Ridder showed progress, going 6-of-10 for 71 yards.
"I mean, he had some good balls in there," Gannon said postgame. "I thought he made some plays with his legs. I'm sure, just like Clayton, he wants some plays back."
Ridder, a third-round pick by the Falcons in 2022, started the last four games of his rookie year, completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 708 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He showed enough to warrant the starting job to begin 2023.
But Ridder's 2023 was marred by turnovers and inconsistencies, which led to him being benched twice. He finished the year with a 64.2 percent completion rate for 2,836 yards, but tossed the same number of touchdowns (12) as interceptions. He added five scores on the ground but also lost seven fumbles.
Atlanta's new staff, led by head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, opted to move on from Ridder, ultimately revamping the quarterback position with four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins and No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr.
Ridder, meanwhile, was given a chance at a new beginning. Evidently, he's struggled finding his groove -- but still has an opportunity to prove himself in Sunday's preseason game. And his roster fate may depend on it.