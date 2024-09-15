Ex Falcons Coach Talks Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr. & What Makes 2024 a Success
The Atlanta Falcons are entering the second page of head coach Raheem Morris's first chapter at the helm -- an 8:15 p.m. kickoff against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Watching from afar is former Falcons coach Mike Smith, who led the team to four playoff berths from 2008-14 and removed himself from coaching in January 2019. He is the Falcons' all-time leader in wins and winning percentage.
Smith, however, is still closely monitoring the NFL -- and in a question and answer with Betano, the 65-year-old Smith said he believes the Falcons are firmly in contention to win the NFC South.
While Smith doesn't put much stock in Atlanta's strength of schedule, which is projected to be amongst the league's worst, he conceded it looks favorable. And in a balanced division, any edge may prove valuable come January.
“They’re going to play Tampa Bay twice and New Orleans twice, and they’re going to be must-win games," Smith said. "The Falcons have just as much chance as those two of progressing this year. I was impressed with Tampa and New Orleans in NFL Week 1, but the Falcons have some weapons."
Tight end Kyle Pitts is particularly impressive to Smith, who coached one of the position's best all-time players in Hall of Fame selection Tony Gonzalez.
Smith noted the argument that some say Pitts hasn't been used properly by past coaches, but Smith thinks Pitts stands out in his fourth NFL campaign.
"Kyle Pitts has the potential to be as good as any tight end in the league," Smith said. "I like his flexibility -- he can line up in the tight end position, he can be a flex tight end, or he can be an open tight end.
"You can create many mismatches against any defense if you keep them guessing with Pitts, but you need to get him the football."
Pitts caught all three of his targets in Atlanta's season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, collecting 26 yards and a touchdown.
The Falcons' most-used player was running back Bijan Robinson, who began his second season with 23 touches for 111 yards -- 68 on the ground and 53 through the air. He touched the ball on 46% of the Falcons' 50 offensive snaps.
Smith said Robinson is one of the league's most explosive players and an important piece to have on the team -- in part because of his ability to fit in a variety of roles.
"What I like about him is his visibility and versatility," Smith said. "He moves around the offense and can be used like a Queen on a chessboard. A Queen can move in any direction in that game, and that’s what you have with Bijan Robinson.
"He can align as a traditional running back, he can align as a flex tight end, slot receiver or even out a little wider."
Smith believes the Falcons have a chance to create mismatches -- and headaches -- for opposing defenses with the versatility of the two former top 10 picks.
"When you have flexibility with guys like Pitts and Robinson, it causes havoc for a defensive coordinator trying to find matching personnels," Smith said. "They can line up anywhere offensively. Having that type of flexibility adds another dimension to your offense and, with time, the Falcons will be able to do that with those two players."
The offseason story surrounding Atlanta's offense centered less around Pitts and Robinson and more on the quarterback room, where nine-figure free agency signing Kirk Cousins and first-round rookie Michael Penix Jr. reside.
Smith noted the 36-year-old Cousins is returning from a torn Achilles suffered in Week 8 last season and didn't get any preseason work, which resulted in a bumpy performance against Pittsburgh. Cousins finished his Falcons debut 16-of-26 for 155 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Cousins will be a strong mentor for Penix, Smith said, before noting he's been part of difficult decisions similar to that of Atlanta drafting Penix a month and a half after giving Cousins a four-year contract worth up to $180 million.
"Ultimately, players will be surprised at times by decisions like these, but it’s part of football," Smith said. "The Falcons looked at it, did their homework on Penix Jr, and pulled the trigger. They’ve seen something and believe he can be a long-term NFL quarterback.
"The people making those decisions must have that mindset to be drafting anyone in the first round."
Smith added he's interested to see how the season plays out, particularly with Penix's role, where uncertainty exists surrounding his playing time and Cousins's long-term health.
That part is speculatory, but Smith knows this: The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and Smith, who started Matt Ryan as a rookie in 2008, knows the internal urge the Falcons have to get Penix on the field.
"We drafted Matt Ryan to start from Day 1," Smith said. "Admittedly, we didn’t have someone like Kirk around then, but when you take a first-round guy, you want them on the field as soon as possible. With the way quarterbacks change teams and how free agency goes, you want them out there.
"I think Kirk is the guy for right now, but fans are going to be talking about Penix Jr. all season, that’s for sure."
The Cousins-led Falcons, searching for their first win of the new year, return to action at 8:15 p.m. Monday against the Eagles.