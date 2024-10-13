Ex Falcons Starting Pass Rusher Signs with Steelers
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- As the Atlanta Falcons' pass rush struggles continue, one of the defense's former starters has a new opportunity with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers signed outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji to their 53-man roster, the team announced Saturday. Ogundeji, who signed to Pittsburgh's practice squad Aug. 29, has yet to appear in any games this season.
Ogundeji, a fifth-round pick in 2021, was forced into action early on Atlanta's defensive front. He started 11 games as a rookie and ranked third on the team with five tackles for loss.
In 2022, the former Notre Dame standout started all 16 games he played, though he mustered only two sacks and three tackles for loss.
But Ogundeji's career took an unexpected twist in the summer of 2023, as he suffered a lower-body injury in training camp that ultimately ended his season before it officially began.
The Falcons released Ogundeji in May, with head coach Raheem Morris citing an influx of bodies to the outside linebacker room, including third-round rookie Bralen Trice and fifth-year journeyman Bradlee Anae.
Trice suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason opener while Anae was cut at the end of the exhibition slate.
"It's a numbers issue for (Ogundeji)," Morris said in May. "That door is not closed. You never know where we go there, but that was the decision on that."
Atlanta added four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matt Judon to its defense via trade with the New England Patriots in mid-August, less than a week after Trice's injury. Still, the Falcons have just five sacks this season, the fewest in the NFL.
Ogundeji was once thought to be a potential solution to the pass rush. Now, he's getting a second NFL opportunity -- while the Falcons continue searching for answers.