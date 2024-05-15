Falcons 2024 Schedule Release: Atlanta's First 3 Games, Primetime Matchup Revealed
The 2024 NFL schedule will officially be released Wednesday night, but the Atlanta Falcons' first-three matchups appear finalized.
The Falcons are slated to begin the season at home for the fourth-consecutive season, hosting former head coach Arthur Smith and the Pittsburgh Steelers inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Smith, who was fired Jan. 8 after three seasons at the helm, and a quartet of former Falcons - running back Cordarrelle Patterson, tight end MyCole Pruitt and receivers Scotty Miller and Van Jefferson - will return to Atlanta on Sept. 8.
Thereafter, the immediate road only gets tougher for the Falcons.
Atlanta is slated to travel to Philadelphia for a primetime matchup with the Eagles on Monday Night Football, coming Sept. 16, before returning home to face Patrick Mahomes the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 22, according to WSB Ch. 2.
The contest against Kansas City is expected to be on Sunday Night Football, per 11Alive's Maria Martin. It marks Atlanta's first such game since 2019, while its Monday Night Football appearance will be the first since 2020. The team played no primetime games last season.
The Falcons have the easiest strength of schedule based on projected win totals, per Sharp Football Analysis, but their seeing no such glimpses of ease to kick off Raheem Morris's first season back on the sidelines.
Morris, however, said Tuesday he isn't particularly concerned with the schedule release.
"A little less exciting probably for coaches because we’re always one game at a time anyway," Morris said. "But it’s always exciting just for the National Football League just in general. We found a way to make another event and I know it’s exciting for you guys and it’s exciting for us to be out and doing those things and exciting for our community, more importantly and all of our guys."
The Falcons' full 17-game schedule will be announced at 8 p.m. Wednesday.