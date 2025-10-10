Falcons Add Pair of Rookie Starters to Injury Report
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are coming off an early bye week, but staring down a massive test with the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Josh Allen and the Bills are Super Bowl favorites and will be looking to avoid a two-game losing streak heading into a bye week of their own.
Coming from the inactive week, the Falcons were eager to reset and get healthy before the 13-game stretch to finish the season. Yesterday’s injury report was a positive sign that they were moving in the right direction, health-wise.
Defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham (calf) was a full participant on Thursday for the first time this season after his 21-day window was opened this week. Running back Nathan Carter also returned to action after struggling with a hamstring issue that held him out of their Week 4 game with the Commanders.
Also, cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (hamstring), wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (groin), and cornerback Natrone Brooks (concussion/shoulder) were all back on the practice field in a limited capacity. All three of these players are trending towards playing for the Falcons on Monday, which would be fantastic news, especially with Terrell.
In less-than-positive news for the Falcons, rookie defensive backs Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr. were added to Friday’s injury report. This is not necessarily a reason to be concerned, but it could be something to monitor before Monday.
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring) was still a non-participant on Friday, as he was on Thursday. Mooney left their Week 4 win over the Commanders, but soft tissue injuries can be fickle, and the Falcons will likely take their time with him.
“Right now, Mooney is still day-to-day,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Thursday. “We’ll have to see where that is and where he’s going to be. He’ll be out today. We’ll have a good feel for what it looks like moving forward.”
Cornerback Clark Phillips III also missed his second-straight practice.
FULL PARTICIPANT
- RB Nathan Carter (hamstring) – Full Participant Thurs, Fri
- DL Ta’Quon Graham (calf) – Full Participant Thurs, Fri
LIMITED PARTICIPANT
- CB A.J. Terrell Jr. (hamstring) – Limited Thurs, Fri
- WR KhaDarel Hodge (groin) – Limited Thurs, Fri
- CB Natrone Brooks (concussion/shoulder) – Limited Thurs, Fri
- DL LaCale London (triceps) – Limited Fri
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (knee) – Limited Fri
- S Xavier Watts (ankle) – Limited Fri
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
- WR Darnell Mooney (shoulder) – DNP Thurs, Fri
- CB Clark Phillips III (triceps) – DNP Thurs, Fri