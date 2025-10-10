Falcon Report

Falcons Add Pair of Rookie Starters to Injury Report

The Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills are set to square off on Monday Night Football, but where do they stand health-wise coming out of a bye week?

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are coming off an early bye week, but staring down a massive test with the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Josh Allen and the Bills are Super Bowl favorites and will be looking to avoid a two-game losing streak heading into a bye week of their own. 

Coming from the inactive week, the Falcons were eager to reset and get healthy before the 13-game stretch to finish the season. Yesterday’s injury report was a positive sign that they were moving in the right direction, health-wise. 

Defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham (calf) was a full participant on Thursday for the first time this season after his 21-day window was opened this week. Running back Nathan Carter also returned to action after struggling with a hamstring issue that held him out of their Week 4 game with the Commanders. 

Also, cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (hamstring), wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (groin), and cornerback Natrone Brooks (concussion/shoulder) were all back on the practice field in a limited capacity. All three of these players are trending towards playing for the Falcons on Monday, which would be fantastic news, especially with Terrell. 

In less-than-positive news for the Falcons, rookie defensive backs Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr. were added to Friday’s injury report. This is not necessarily a reason to be concerned, but it could be something to monitor before Monday. 

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring) was still a non-participant on Friday, as he was on Thursday. Mooney left their Week 4 win over the Commanders, but soft tissue injuries can be fickle, and the Falcons will likely take their time with him.

“Right now, Mooney is still day-to-day,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Thursday. “We’ll have to see where that is and where he’s going to be. He’ll be out today. We’ll have a good feel for what it looks like moving forward.”

Cornerback Clark Phillips III also missed his second-straight practice. 

FULL PARTICIPANT 

  • RB Nathan Carter (hamstring) – Full Participant Thurs, Fri
  • DL Ta’Quon Graham (calf) – Full Participant Thurs, Fri

LIMITED PARTICIPANT

  • CB A.J. Terrell Jr. (hamstring) – Limited Thurs, Fri
  • WR KhaDarel Hodge (groin) – Limited Thurs, Fri
  • CB Natrone Brooks (concussion/shoulder) – Limited Thurs, Fri
  • DL LaCale London (triceps) – Limited Fri
  • CB Billy Bowman Jr. (knee) – Limited Fri
  • S Xavier Watts (ankle) – Limited Fri

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

  • WR Darnell Mooney (shoulder) – DNP Thurs, Fri
  • CB Clark Phillips III (triceps) – DNP Thurs, Fri

