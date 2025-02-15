Falcons Assistant Coach Declines Interview for Saints Promotion
After interviewing for vacant offensive coordinator positions with the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons tight ends coach Kevin Koger denied the New Orleans Saints the opportunity.
Koger declined to interview for the Saints' offensive coordinator spot under new head coach Kellen Moore, CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones reported Friday.
Evidently, Koger drew the line at the Falcons' biggest rival -- and his apparent return means Atlanta will have its entire group of offensive position coaches back in the fold next season.
Under Koger's guidance, Kyle Pitts caught 47 passes for 602 yards -- both fewer the year before, though on 16 less targets -- and a career-high four touchdowns. Charlie Woerner made a career-best seven catches for 46 yards, while Ross Dwelley added one catch for five yards.
The 35-year-old Koger played tight end at the University of Michigan from 2008-2011, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention as a senior after catching 21 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns.
Koger went undrafted after tearing his Achilles a month before the 2012 NFL Draft and started his coaching career later that year at Saline High School, just outside of Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was the school's tight ends coach.
In 2013, the Toledo, Ohio, native became a graduate assistant at Michigan for two years before leaving for the same role at the University of Tennessee.
From 2016-2018, Koger was the receivers coach and special teams coordinator at Eastern Kentucky University, a role he parlayed into becoming the Green Bay Packers' offensive quality control coach.
Koger spent two years in Green Bay and then accepted the tight ends coach position with the Los Angeles Chargers, whom he stayed with from 2021-23.
What's ahead for Koger? He's evidently highly thought of around the NFL, and perhaps he lands a coordinator job in the future -- but if his present actions show anything, it likely won't be in New Orleans.