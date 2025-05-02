Falcons Assistant GM Kyle Smith Looking for Immediate Impact from Draft
Any NFL front office truly worth its salt always remains determined to draft players who can make an immediate impact, but it's often not that simple.
Furthermore, when you come to terms with the brutal reality that the Atlanta Falcons have been seriously deficient in the pass rushing department, their needs have been most immediate and highly pressing.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
Credit where credit is due; Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot attacked the issues with gusto last Thursday, irrespective if you thought he gave up too much future draft collateral to do so.
Some conclusive proof that Falcons were looking for instant bang for their draft buck was provided by assistant general manager Kyle Smith - who insisted as many as four new defensive starters have been added to the mix.
"Did we walk out with pressure players and potential starters at four spots on defense?" Smith asked himself at the Falcons post-draft presser. "Yes. We feel comfortable with those guys having a real chance to become starters for us."
In their 15th overall selection Jalon Walker, it's highly likely that a bona fide plug and play option has indeed been found for the Falcons. Conversely, in fellow edge rusher James Pearce Jr., they will at least get plenty situational snaps, and hopefully extra pass rush pressure to start off with at the very least.
Even so, Smith pumped the brakes just a little that Walker in particular will be thrust into the lineup and tasked with turning the entire pass rushing unit around: he will be allowed time to learn and adjust.
"There's a development piece that has to happen with all those guys," Smith admitted. "Like there is a development piece to Jalon; he's going to go in that edge room and we're going to have him master one position to start. James, there's still a development piece. They're all (in need of) development. But obviously the lower you go in the draft, the more probable development pieces that there are."
The Falcons would have come under heavy fire if drafting for pure need had been ignored in 2025. Certainly according to Smith, it's the caliber of talent they were really looking for which drove them to draft Walker and Pearce where they did.
"It's always quality over quantity in our minds," Smith declared.
While the production of Arnold Ebiketie can certainly provide a foundation to help the rookies transition along, you know head coach Raheem Morris and defensive coordinator are begging for Walker and Pearce Jr. to blossom rather quickly.
After all, without an effective pass rush Atlanta will continue to struggle to wrestle divisional supremacy away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, especially for as long as their quarterback Baker Mayfield conjures up his magic tricks.
At least on the backend there is also some strength in numbers, the approach with drafting defensive backs Xavier Watts Watts and Billy Bowman Jr., they have players who will compete with the incumbents for starting roles at safety and nickel respectively.
Ultimately, the strategy to fill the chamber and take their shots has been unashamedly admitted to by Smith, and who can really blame them for taking some swings.
"We thought that those guys have the chance," Smith enthused. "Obviously, there's potential starters, there's Day 1 starters."
The Falcons opted for players they could redshirt behind their 30+ year old starters last season including Kirk Cousins and Grady Jarrett. The Falcons’ class of 2025 is going to be counted on to contribute early and often.