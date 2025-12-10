Atlanta Falcons Sign Familiar Face for DB Depth ahead of Buccaneers Game

Atlanta Falcons safety Jordan Fuller probably feels like a yo-yo at this point, but such is the nature of being on the back end of the 53-man roster in the NFL.

The Falcons re-signed Fuller to the practice squad on Wednesday morning, according to team reporter Terrin Waack. Fuller had been released on Monday from the 53-man roster to make room for former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Heath.

The Falcons claimed Heath off Waivers, which meant they had to add him to the active roster, and Fuller was expendable, but likely told not to pack his bags.

Fuller was signed in the offseason as a low-cost veteran free agent. He had just $80,000 of guaranteed money on a one-year deal. He's been released by the Falcons twice this year.

The Falcons then drafted Xavier Watts from Notre Dame in the third round of the draft in April, and Watts has become a mainstay as a starting safety next to Jessie Bates III.

Fuller played for Raheem Morris when they were both with the LA Rams. He had 113 tackles and an interception in 2021, his second season in the NFL. He had 94 tackles and three interceptions for the Rams in 2023.

He moved on to the Carolina Panthers in 2024 and had 54 tackles in nine starts as he battled a hamstring injury, and he's found playing time tough to come by in Atlanta.

He's appeared in six games for the Falcons in 2025, but has only played 16 snaps on defense and has just one tackle. Most of his limited appearances have been on an embattled special teams unit. He has 46 snaps on special teams, including 9 in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. He was waived the next day.

Fuller will still be a candidate for an elevation for Thursday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Atlanta only has starting safeties Bates and Watts on the active roster after placing DeMarcco Hellams on injured reserve, making Fuller a depth candidate in Tampa.

The Falcons (4-9) take on the struggling Buccaneers (7-6) on Thursday night at 8:15 on Amazon Prime. The Buccaneers suddenly look vulnerable in the NFC South, falling into a tie with the Carolina Panthers.

After Thursday's game, two of Tampa's last three games will be against Carolina in what could decide who makes the playoffs from the NFC South.