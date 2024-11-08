Falcons Beware of Wounded Saints Team
A couple of years ago, the New Orleans Saints looked like the picture of stability. Blessed with a top-notch coach and future Hall of Fame quarterback, things looked great, until they didn't. With the firing of Dennis Allen, the New Orleans Saints find themselves in a far worse position than the Atlanta Falcons.
How many times over the last ten years could you truthfully say those words? A noted titan of business, the fictional Michael Scott, lends this quote: "How the turn tables."
Atlanta looks like the far more stable franchise, not only poised to win now, but with an eye on the future. When these two teams clash this Sunday, a reversal of fortune like you've never seen before.
With that said, Atlanta must remain focused on the goal and never take the Saints lightly.
Confusion with a Headset
For the second time during his NFL coaching career, a team fired Dennis Allen. Ironically, comically and necessarily, the passes of Derek Carr were factors in the pink-slip issuance both times. Allen, touted by many as a defensive genius, really trusted Derek Carr to guide him through the long season again. Carr remains the mosquito on your arm, promising to never bite you.
With just-three winning seasons during his eleven-year career, Carr, in the estimation of many, exemplifies what ails the Saints. For all of his physical ability, which should never remain in doubt, a loose wire exists where the clutch gene should reside.
When pressured, he morphs into someone incapable of finding the open man or even throwing the ball away. The Falcons must be in Carr's face and never let up. With Chris Olave presumably missing the game with another concussion, sending an extra rusher will not hurt them in the slightest. In fact, it increases the chances of a big play for Atlanta.
Uneven Pass Rush
Despite the 2-7 record, New Orleans creates a bushel of turnovers on defense. They're No. 9 in the NFL with 14 takeaways. In fact, only one game saw the Saints failed to generate one takeaway.
Even still, they love to pressure the quarterback. Weirdly enough, their two best pass rushers this year are a defensive tackle (Bryan Breese) and a cornerback (Alontae Taylor). With four sacks a piece they lead the team.
Veterans Cam Jordan and Carl Granderson combined for 3.5 sacks, with Jordan contributing absolutely nothing to that total. If the Saints feel like the game slides away from them, their default is to send the house. Kirk Cousins, smart enough to anticipate this, will see single coverage and will want a big play.
Gone and Forgotten
The Saints traded lockdown corner Marshon Lattimore to Washington, and his absence leaves a gaping hole in the New Orleans secondary. Lattimore focused on the truly important parts of playing corner, like limiting completing and touchdowns, as he surrendered just one since 2022.
Now, rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry looks hobbled by a hamstring injury. This gives the Falcons the greenest of light to let the ball fly. With Drake London's size and Darnell Mooney's speed, New Orleans will need to decide which area to protect vertically. Not to mention Kyle Pitts taking Saints' linebackers into deep water.
Bottom Line
On paper, given the dilapidated condition of the Saints, the Falcons should win this game. However, Atlanta needs to remember that New Orleans is a division rival and you can throw the records out when they meet. The Saints will sport the home field advantage.
ESPN's Gamecast sees the Falcons with just a 51.8% chance of winning the game. New Orleans Voodoo?
Furthermore, management will evaluate players who will serve as part of the substantial rebuild that currently looks like it will begin in 2025. Those players will play harder for their jobs and that constant NFL check than you think.
Nothing ever comes easy for the Falcons and this game looks to fit that description.