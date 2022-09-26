Browns DE Myles Garrett in Car Crash; Could He Miss Sunday vs. Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to play the Cleveland Browns this upcoming weekend, but they may not have to worry about one of the opponent's best players.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon to treat non-life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a one-car accident with his girlfriend - an issue obviously much bigger than Week 6 in the NFL. (ESPN was the first to report the news.)

Garrett, 26, is thriving in his sixth NFL season with the Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has three sacks in his first three games and has been one of the best pass rushers in the league this season.

Garrett will be a challenge for the Falcons should he play Sunday, but Atlanta's offensive line has done a good job protecting quarterback Marcus Mariota. The unit is tied for 17th in the league with six sacks allowed so far this season.

If Garrett is unable to play, the Browns could replace him with another former No. 1 overall pick, Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney, 29, missed the team's last game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but recorded 1.5 sacks in his first two games this season. Earlier in the offseason, Clowney talked about possibly signing with the Falcons, but he ultimately chose to re-sign with the Browns.

The Falcons and Browns are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

