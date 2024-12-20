Falcons Coach Touts 2 Defensive Rookies
Much of the focus on the Atlanta Falcons' rookie class this week centers around quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the team's first-round draft pick who's poised to make his inaugural NFL start Sunday against the New York Giants.
But Penix isn't Atlanta's only rookie generating buzz inside the team's facilities in Flowery Branch.
Second-round defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro has ridden a rollercoaster of emotions during his first NFL season. He was a healthy scratch the first four games before making his first appearance in an overtime thriller against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5.
The 6'4'', 295-pound Orhorhoro played in four-consecutive games, logging five tackles and a quarterback hit. His rookie season hit an abrupt wall against Tampa Bay in Week 8, however, as he suffered an ankle injury that required a lengthy stint on injured reserve.
Orhorhoro didn't return until Atlanta's 15-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, but he quickly made his presence known, securing his first career tackle for loss in the opening quarter.
Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake was pleased with Orhorhoro's development before his injury, and Lake liked where Orhorhoro picked up when he returned to action in Las Vegas.
"It was great to get him back," Lake said during his press conference Thursday. "You could see the reason why we drafted him. He's electric. He can move. He's smart. And he plays with a ferocity that he takes it to another level."
Orhorhoro often carries a wide grin with him throughout Falcons headquarters. Lake said he has an innate ability to become a different person when his cleats hit the gridiron.
"He walks around the building, he's got a nice smile on his face and (he's an) easy guy to coach -- he knows what to do," Lake said. "And then all of a sudden, he flipped that switch when the lights turn on on game day."
Orhorhoro was the Falcons' highest-drafted trench piece, an important side note on a unit that needed reinforcements entering draft weekend. Third-round edge rusher Bralen Trice suffered a torn ACL in the preseason opener Aug. 9 and fourth-round defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus has been a healthy scratch in all but three games.
But the Falcons' front seven has received positive contributions from fifth-round linebacker JD Bertrand, who's played in 10 games and registered 14 tackles. Bertrand missed four games due to a concussion suffered Oct. 27 against the Buccaneers, but he's returned to a larger role.
With heavily-used linebacker Troy Andersen out for the season due to a knee injury, Bertrand played 29 defensive snaps against the Raiders, which was 43% of the team's total. His role on defense has fluctuated throughout this season, but he's held a consistent spot on special teams, playing at least 75% of the snaps in all but one of his appearances.
Lake touted Bertrand's confidence and intelligence, and the Falcons are happy he's back from his concussion. That said, Lake said Bertrand's time away served him well in the linebackers' room alongside Andersen, Kaden Elliss and Nate Landman.
"During the course of that time that he was off, he was able to really stay up in meetings and say, ‘Okay, here's my responsibility, here's Troy's responsibility, whether it's Kaden's responsibility, Nate's responsibility,’ he's able to fill all of those roles," Lake said. "And it was nice to get him back on defense this last game.
"Another guy we're excited about that adds extra juice to our defense."
Penix will rightfully demand the spotlight Sunday, but in a year rooted in disappointing developments for the Falcons, several members of their rookie class have a chance to end the year on a considerable high point.
The next step comes at 1 p.m. Sunday, when Atlanta (7-7) hosts New York (2-12) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.