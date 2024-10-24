Falcons Confident against Buccaneers Despite Lopsided Loss
Week 7 was ugly for the NFC South. The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints got predictably boat raced, but the two teams that lead the division also endured embarrassing losses. Both the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered lopsided losses. Yet, these two still pace the division with a 4-3 record, with very different outlooks for each team.
Now, these two meet up at Raymond James Stadium. Unlike Tampa who suffered a pair of devastating injuries against the Ravens, Atlanta woke up after their Sunday sleepwalk and looks ready to take on the rest of the NFC.
Bijan Relays Message
Bijan Robinson, after Sunday's game, delved into a key factor missing in Sunday's loss. Now, with this knowledge, the team must return to the physical approach that led the Falcons down this path in the first place. Seattle took advantage of the Falcons' self-inflicted wounds. Three turnovers and key penalties doomed Atlanta.
The Falcons Podcast: WATCH | Spotify | Apple Pods
"it was definitely a tough one," said Robinson this week. "Obviously, you know, we needed to execute earlier in the offense, and I think penalties and things like that definitely hurt us. I think we had like nine or something like that. For us, it’s just a matter of staying physical throughout the game and not letting mental mistakes and not letting bad things that might have happened throughout the game affect us.
"For us we got to do our part and put the ball in the end zone, especially when the defense gives us opportunities to do it, we have to do it. We didn’t execute enough to go out there and get the win.”
Nothing fancy needed. The Falcons need to play downhill versus the Bucs. Setting the town early will lead to a win in this contest. Robinson did his part, he had 143-yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.
Andersen's Return
Although the team managed to build a winning record, the team needs Troy Andersen on the field. The Falcons lack the edge and toughness without him. More importantly, his athleticism and ability to cover from sideline to sideline.
Tampa will attempt to use running backs Bucky Irving and Rachaad White. With an average of 20 carries and 36 combined catches, the duo figures to enjoy a more substantial role in the offense now that Chris Godwin will miss extensive time with an injury. Hope remains that Andersen can see time on the field this week.
General Vibe Overview
In years past, a beatdown of a loss would see the Falcons spin uncontrollably and bunch these losses together. However, listening to players and watching the game film from the Seattle loss, this isn't your traditional team. No player seemed anxious or nervous, more businesslike than in years prior. Looking at the box score,
Atlanta won most metrics against the Seahawks including first downs, total yards, rushing yards, third-down conversions. But they lost the three most important statistics badly - turnovers, penalties, and the score.
Raheem Morris instills a quiet confidence in this team. Absent any excuses, the team took the loss in stride, preferring to turn the page, rather than dwell on what they can't control.
They have a chance to take control of the NFC South on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. After the Buccaneers' injuries, Atlanta moved to a 2.5-point favorite according to ESPN.