Falcons Defensive Fix? As Simple as 'Overall Execution'
Kaden Elliss knows the numbers. He also knows the solution.
The Atlanta Falcons' veteran inside linebacker leads a defense that entered its Week 12 bye ranked No. 18 in takeaways and run defense, No. 25 in total yards and pass defense, No. 26 in scoring and No. 32 -- dead last -- in sacks.
Improvement, Elliss said Monday, comes not from changing roles or responsibilities, but rather carrying out what's asked each play.
"I think it's overall execution," Elliss said. "I think that's what it's really going to come down to, because, like you said, it's multiple statistics, multiple categories, multiple areas, but it all feeds off each other. And it also feeds off each other if you turn some things around."
Atlanta's defensive woes may have reached rock bottom in the Falcons' 38-6 loss to the Denver Broncos on Nov. 17 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix went 27-for-33 passing for 307 yards and four touchdowns while the offense reached 400 total yards for just the second time this season.
After the loss, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said his team was outmatched in terms of both effort and physicality. Given a day to reflect, Elliss noted the result -- and subsequent comments -- isn't desired on a resume.
It is, however, a chance to grow.
"Take it for what it is, allow it to sting for the rest of (Monday)," Elliss said. "You learn from it, you watch it, you grow from it and then flush it. Let the game breathe on the bye week, get away for a little bit and come back rejuvenated and ready to roll."
The Falcons carry a 6-5 record and 1.5-game lead for the NFC South title into their bye week. Six games separate them from their first playoff berth since 2017.
Atlanta's offense has struggled of late. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has failed to throw a touchdown in back-to-back games -- both losses -- for the first time in his 13-year career. The Falcons have scored 23 points over the past two games.
But evaluating the season at large, Atlanta's offense has provided reasons for optimism. From Cousins to a deep group of weapons headlined by receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson, the Falcons have the pieces -- and largely proven production -- to inspire confidence as the season winds down.
Atlanta's defense hasn't necessarily experienced the consistent highs its offense has. How can the Falcons find that feeling defensively? Elliss, again, said execution.
"Doing your job, knowing where you're supposed to be, doing it right, doing it well, doing it hard, doing it fast, doing it with passion," Elliss said. "And I think if you get that done, you start getting the execution done."
To Elliss, who leads the Falcons with 98 tackles this season, execution in one aspect leads to execution in all others.
"You start to execute in the red zone, execute on third down, execute on second down -- it'll feed off each other. Sacks will come once you stuff people in the run, and they have to throw it. Scoring won't happen if you execute, obviously; it's the simplest sentence you can get.
"And it just comes down to that. So, I think that's got to be the focus."
The Falcons' lone bye week came at a good time, Morris said. They were down several key defenders in Denver, including three cornerbacks, two linebackers and a handful of pieces on the defensive front.
Atlanta expects to be much healthier on the other side of its week off, starting with a noon kickoff Dec. 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Health may not be the only area the Falcons improve in. They're hoping defensive growth follows. But ultimately, whether hope turns into production can be dictated only by the 11 players on the field -- starting in the middle with Elliss.
"You can often view the bye as that moment through a season where (it) kind of separates it," Elliss said. "So, what are you going to be coming out of it? That's what you've got to go decide."