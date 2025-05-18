Falcons, Dolphins Set for Matchup We Haven't Seen in Almost 20 Years
In their quest to become a playoff team for the first time in nearly a decade, it's easy to underline the importance of the Atlanta Falcons’ divisional matchups. However, a 5-1 divisional record wasn’t enough to get the Falcons to the playoffs in 2024.
Even the lone loss to the Carolina Panthers was rendered moot in the season’s final week, as the Falcons had been eliminated from the playoffs by the time the final gun sounded.
The Falcons dive straight into things in Week 1 when the reigning NFC South Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town.
Far-flung Falcons fans in particular are also bound to be buzzing that their team will feature in a marquee international game on German soil this season, but this year's trip to Berlin means the air miles will significantly pile up.
In fairness, you don't have to dig that deep through the Falcons' slate of games to find plenty of intriguing subplots from start to finish.
Week 8 vs the Miami Dolphins could offer up a rare quarterback head-to-head battle, when a pair of lefties in Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa face off.
Question marks remain, however, especially when you factor in the troubling injury history of the Fins' starting passer, so it's no gimme that Tagovailoa will still be in uniform come Week 8.
But if Tagovailoa is available, he has an impressive 38 - 24 record as a starter in this league. All told, that's enough games under his belt to give the Dolphins an edge at the quarterback position that they lack when he’s not available.
Quite astonishingly, we haven't seen a contest between a pair of lefties since former Falcons legend Michael Vick locked horns with fellow southpaw Chris Simms way back in 2006.
Of course, nearly two decades have passed since Vick’s Falcons beat Simms’s Buccaneers 14-3 in Week 2 of 2006 (Simms didn't play in the 17-6 contest referenced in the graphic). So the long wait makes for a contest with added novelty attached.
On a more serious note, including Tagovailoa and Penix, an altogether staggeringly low total of only 11 left-handers have entered the NFL since Vick got drafted by Atlanta back in 2001.
All of which begs the question as to why just such a stunning anomaly has come to pass (no pun intended)?
The premium put on left-handed pitchers in baseball has offered a different path to sports success for southpaws. MLB has been siphoning off big arms for the better part of the last two decades. The Atlanta Braves, for example, carry 13 pitchers on their 25-man roster.
Only three of them are shorter than 6-foot-2. Four of them are left-handed, three times more than the 10% of lefties in the general population.
Any which way you slice it, the Falcons' hopes and ambitions are firmly attached to second-year passer Michael Penix Jr.'s powerful left arm, and 2025 will be when the rubber meets the road in his development.
Thankfully, having a full offseason taking the bulk of the snaps will aid the Falcons' receiving core get to grips with catching from their talented lefty slinger.