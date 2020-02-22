Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Center

It’s always been hard finding a solid center in the NFL, so when you get one it’s good to hold on to them for as long as you can.

Surprisingly when the Falcons drafted Jeff Van Note in the eleventh round of the 1969 NFL Draft, they didn’t know he would be that solid center every team dreams of having.

The Falcons didn’t draft Van Note as a center: he was drafted as a linebacker. To make things more interesting for Van Note, he played minor league football in his first year.

Then-Falcons head coach Norm Van Brocklin moved him to center, even with his lack of experience at the position. Little did anybody know, Van Note would be one of the best centers to every play the game.

In his 18 years with the franchise, he was named to 6 Pro Bowls and played in 246 games, in which he started in 226 of them. He only missed 4 games during his entire career. If that’s not longevity at the position, I don’t know what it is.

The Falcons retired his number in 1986 during his final home game of the season. They also presented him with a 57 Chevy before the game.

Despite being one of the best to play his position and barely missing a game, Van Note has yet to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Hopefully one day he’ll get his nod.