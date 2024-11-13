Falcons Go Big on the Edge in SI's 32-Team NFL Mock Draft
Daniel Flick of FalconsSI released his 32-team 2025 NFL Mock Draft 3.0 on SI.com on Wednesday. If the season were to end today, the Atlanta Falcons would have the 21st pick in the first round. With that pick Flick has Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot taking Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton.
“The Falcons are the only team with single-digit sacks, recording only nine in 10 games,” wrote Flick on SI.com. They’ve had four games with zero sacks. Scourton has produced in multiple stops at the top of college football. He led the Big Ten with 10 sacks in 2023 at Purdue, and he’s logged five sacks and 13 tackles for loss this season at Texas A&M. The 6'4", 285-pounder is a strong, big-bodied edge defender with a high motor and even higher ceiling.”
The Falcons Podcast: WATCH | Spotify | Apple Pods
Let’s add to that analysis.
95% of Scourton’s career 1,385 defensive snaps are lined up outside the offensive tackle. In a base 4-3 scheme, he’s ideally a defensive end, talk about setting an edge in run defense at 285 pounds. That’s not all, Scourton adds to the magnitude of that body habitus with heavy pass-rushing production: 51 Quarterback hurries in his last 20 games resulting in 12 sacks ... .Yes, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris can find a spot for Scourton.
In comparing how Scourton could project into the Falcons’ defense, my player comps for Scourton are oddly New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan and New England Patriots defensive lineman Keion White.
Having clocked a 4.7 40-yard dash, Scourton will be an 85%+ RAS caliber speed at defensive end in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine. Falcons 10-year veteran Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett turns 32 the week of the Draft. Even with Zach Harrison (who is not being played enough) and Ruke Orhorhoro showing promise, it’s not enough for the long term.
Long term? Scourton can’t buy a beer legally until the Falcons wrap up the 2025 preseason. He just turned 20 in August. Violently long arms and strong hands, with continued refinement of his technique, like a Keion White we mentioned earlier, Scourton has drop back athleticism poised for breakout beast mode potential in the NFL.
A+ pick by Flick. Of the top edge defenders in this class, volume and talent are there, Atlanta has to walk out with at least one. For perspective, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had 20% of his Top 50 as edge rushers including the likes of Scourton, Abdul Carter, Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., Shemar Stewart, among others.