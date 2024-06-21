Falcons Finalize Draft Class, Sign Michael Penix Jr.: Contract Details
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have officially signed their entire rookie draft class.
Atlanta, which had previously signed seven of its eight selection, finalized a deal Friday with the last - and biggest - missing piece, as it agreed to terms with quarterback Michael Penix Jr., its first-round pick.
Penix, who was selected No. 8 overall, signed a four-year contract worth $22.88 million with a $13.46 million signing bonus, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Atlanta previously signed its final-four picks - fifth-round linebacker J.D. Bertrand and a trio of sixth rounders in running back Jase McClellan, receiver Casey Washington and defensive tackle Zion Logue - on May 10.
Second-round defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro and third-round edge rusher Bralen Trice agreed to terms on May 15 and 19, respectively. Fourth-round defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus signed his contract May 30.
All the deals left Penix as the final-unsigned selection, though he participated in every offseason training session from rookie minicamp through OTAs and mandatory minicamp.
The 24-year-old Penix starred at the University of Washington, finishing second last season in Heisman Trophy voting after accumulating 4,903 passing yards and 36 touchdowns in 15 games.
During his two years with the Huskies, the 6-3, 215-pound Penix started all 28 possible games, completing 65.4 percent of his passes for 9,544 yards, 67 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in that span.
In Atlanta, Penix will serve as the understudy to starting signal caller Kirk Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million contract this spring. The Falcons are giving Cousins some $100-million guaranteed over the next two seasons, meaning Penix likely won't see the field until 2026 at the earliest.
But now, the business side of Penix's professional career has been taken care of. The football part grows closer to becoming a reality July 24, when he'll arrive in Flowery Branch for his first NFL training camp.