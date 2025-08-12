Falcons Jessie Bates Embraces Alter-Ego When on the Field
Two weeks ago, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London revealed that he becomes a completely different person when he steps on the football field, that he just brings a different level of competitiveness and goes “dark” so to.
When star safety Jessie Bates was asked about this and if he sees this other side of London when he goes against the wide receiver in practice, Bates had a big revelation. He, too, has an a different persona when he steps on the football field.
“Like there’s an alter-ego that you got to have if you want to be great in this game,” Bates said on Tuesday.
Bates and London are two of the best players in the NFL at each of their respective positions. Both were named in the NFL’s top 100 list: London at 97 and Bates at 92, and both players turn into someone completely different when they step on the field.
“I’m not the same Jessie Bates when I step on that field,” Bates said. “I’m JB3.”
The difference between Jessie Bates and JB3? He’s no longer a family man when he gets on that field. He becomes a warrior.
“Jessie Bates is a father. I got nephews, nieces, I’m an uncle. And then it’s like. When I get on that field, it’s like me versus everybody, along with my teammates obviously,” Bates said. “But there’s just a switch, I think that flips when you get on the field, and that’s how it’s got to be.”
Whoever Bates is on the field, it’s great. The safety had four interceptions and four forced fumbles in 2024, the only player in the NFL to have such a stat line. Since 2023, when he signed with Atlanta, the veteran has intercepted 10 passes (tied 3rd most in the NFL in that span) and forced 7 fumbles (tied 3rd most in the NFL in that span).
“JB3” was in full show today during Atlanta’s joint practice with Tennessee. The safety reeled in a nice interception on a pass batted into the air by AJ Terrell. Bates beat rookie Xavier Watts to the ball, making a nice grab on the left sideline.
Bates having an alter ego is a very cool insight into his mind, how he’s able to separate football from his familial duties, specifically that of being a father. Certainly, when he steps onto the gridiron, he doesn’t seem like the kind of soft-spoken guy he is off the field.