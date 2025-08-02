Drake London - The Atlanta Falcons' Jekyll and Hyde
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London has quickly become one of the leaders on the team with an infectious personality, tireless work ethic, and obsessive competitiveness.
The fourth-year wide receiver has been one of the biggest bright spots for the Falcons in the last several seasons, and he’s looking to shine even brighter with the strong-armed Michael Penix Jr. throwing him the ball this season.
Despite the brightness, London admits to a darkness, in an anti-hero way, that fuels his game on Sundays.
“When I’m on the field, that’s like when the competitiveness comes out,” London said. “And that’s when I can go quote, unquote, I don’t really even like saying it, but dark.”
Conversations tend to go only one direction once London goes dark.
“I’m listening to everything everybody’s saying, and I’m locked into the game. I do my studying, so right before the game, if you guys need to talk to me in little nuances and things like that, that are happening on the field, I’ll listen,” London said.
Don’t expect to have a conversation with the wide receiver during games. He’ll listen, but won’t say a word. He’s fully delved into the game, completely locked in. That’s just his competitive nature, something veteran offensive tackle Jake Matthews acknowledged during training camp.
“Drake’s one of the more competitive people I’ve been around. He hates to lose,” Matthews said.
Whatever London does, it works. The fourth-year wide receiver had a breakout season in 2024. Last season, he recorded 100 catches, 1,271 yards, and nine touchdowns. He was top 10 in the NFL in catches (tied 9th), touchdowns (tied 9th), and yards (4th) last season.
"Drake's obviously a baller,” Penix said at mini-camp in the spring. “He's somebody that's going to get the ball a lot this year. He did last year as well. We're definitely going to find ways to make sure he has a great season this year. He's deserving of it. He puts in the work each and every day at practice, not just on game days. He takes every route serious, and that's what you appreciate as a quarterback in your receivers going 100% all the time.”
London and the Falcons are hoping to snap a seven-season losing streak in 2025. The losing has kept players like London from getting the national attention he deserves.
Penix wants to put an end to the losing and his star wide receiver being overlooked. Asked if he considered London a top-10 receiver in the NFL, Penix didn't hesitate.
"Yeah, for sure. Easy," Penix said emphatically.
The follow-up question was if he thought London was underappreciated from a national perspective. If he gets overlooked.
"He won't after this year," Penix deadpanned.
London is quick with a smile outside of games and a fierce competitor during games. He’s the Falcons' version of Jekyll and Hyde.