Falcons Lose Another Starting OL to Injury vs. Chiefs on SNF
The Atlanta Falcons took the field for their fourth drive of Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs already down one starting offensive lineman. After the first play of the series, they were without another inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta, which lost right tackle Kaleb McGary to a left knee injury the possession before, gained two yards on a run to the left with running back Bijan Robinson.
But after the play's conclusion, starting center Drew Dalman hobbled to the sideline, taking a seat on the bench right next to McGary. Dalman's left ankle was rolled up on during the play. As the television cameras panned to Dalman, the 25-year-old winced while trainers gathered around.
Dalman has officially been tabbed by the Falcons as questionable to return with an ankle injury.
In Dalman's place, the Falcons turned to backup Ryan Neuzil, who worked as the second-string center throughout the entirety of offseason activities. Atlanta finished the remainder of the drive with Neuzil at center, and quarterback Kirk Cousins bobbled the snap on the final play of the possession.
The Falcons got the ball back with under-two minutes in the half, but the offense continued to sputter without two starters on the offensive lineman. Cousins's arm was hit on a third and long and the ball hung in the air for an interception.
The Chiefs were able to cash it in for a field goal and close the Falcons' lead to 14-13 heading into half time. The Falcons look discombobulated after losing two starting offensive linemen and will need to regroup at halftime. The Chiefs get the ball to start the third quarter.
Dalman, who's in his fourth professional season and third as a starter, carried an overall grade of 76.2 entering Sunday night's game, according to Pro Football Focus. Through two games, he had allowed one sack, one quarterback hit and five pressures.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Dalman thrived in the middle of Atlanta's offensive line last season, starting all 14 games in which he played. He ranked as PFF's No. 3 center, surrendering two sacks and six quarterback hits while registering an elite 90 overall run blocking grade, third best in the league.