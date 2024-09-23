Falcon Report

Falcons Offensive Starter Suffers Knee Injury vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

The Atlanta Falcons lost a considerable piece to their offensive line against the Kansas City Chiefs as right tackle Kaleb McGary was helped off the field.

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary suffered a knee injury vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
The Atlanta Falcons scored a touchdown on their third offensive drive Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs but lost a starting offensive lineman in the process.

Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary suffered what appeared to be a left leg injury midway through the second quarter. On a 3rd and 6 passing play, McGary's lower left leg was hit and rolled up on during a pass set.

Atlanta converted the third down, thanks to a roughing the passer penalty on Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, but McGary remained down on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium turf after the play.

McGary, who was bent over on his hands and knees, immediately received medical attention on the field. He was helped to the sidelines and barely put any weight on his left leg. He immediately entered the team's blue tent on the sideline.

The Falcons announced shortly thereafter that McGary is questionable to return due to a knee injury. In his place, Atlanta turned to swing tackle Storm Norton, who started three games for the injured McGary last season.

NBC reported shortly after that teammates were consoling McGary on the bench who wasn't attempting to put weight on his leg.

McGary was a first-round pick in 2019 and has started 78 of the 79 games in which he's played. Through two games this season, McGary has allowed one sack, one quarterback hit and six hurries, according to Pro Football Focus.

Questionable before Week 2 with a groin injury, McGary wasn't on the injury report throughout this week of practice and was healthy entering Sunday night. His knee injury is unrelated to the groin ailment that limited him in practice the week prior.

