Falcons Lose Key Defensive Starter in Week 7 Vs. 49ers
SANTA CLARA, CA – The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of their Week 7 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, but it appears that they will be without Divine Deablo. The linebacker left the game to go to the locker room early in the second quarter.
While he was initially announced as questionable to return, he was soon ruled out with a forearm injury. Second-year linebacker JD Bertrand replaced him.
In the drive after losing Deablo to the injury, the Falcons gave up a 13-play, 80 yard touchdown drive to the 49ers. Christian McCaffrey is already up to 76 yards on just 13 carries (6.3 YPC), while the 49ers have eclipsed 100 yards rushing.
The Falcons added Deablo in free agency this spring, and the linebacker has since proven to be one of the team’s most important defenders. He is fourth on the team in tackles (23), has a half sack, four pass breakups, and a fumble recovery across Atlanta's first five games.
He is a big reason why, through five games, the Falcons top the NFL in total defense (253.4). The unit is also sixth in EPA/play and pressure rate, seventh in points per game (20.0), first in passing defense (139.4), and 11th in the NFL in sacks (14).
“We saw all the traits [with Divine Deablo], we saw the ability, we saw the potential, but until you really get your hands on somebody, you don't know if he's going to actually realize that potential or that vision,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said on Wednesday. “And he has exceeded that. I wouldn't want to throw a dagger, dig, or anything within the vicinity of him. He's a velociraptor in there. He is ridiculously fast and long.”
“What's so unique is he can take away the dig that's 25 yards deep and then tackle the check down for two yards. It makes no sense. His range, his speed, his athleticism, but also his instinct and his intelligence. It's been really cool to work with him.”
With Deablo, it does not matter if it is a dig route that is 20 yards down the field or a check down that he is tackling for a short gain. A perfect example of the “attack style” of Ulbrich, his athleticism and instincts can make him seem like he is everywhere all at once.
The first-year Falcon is one of three defensive starters that the team will be missing.
He is a critical piece of this defense, and the Falcons will miss him for the remainder of this game. His status in future weeks will be important to monitor.