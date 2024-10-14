Falcons DB to Miss 'Significant Time' with Knee Injury
The Atlanta Falcons will be without an important component of their special teams room for the foreseeable future.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said safety Micah Abernathy will likely miss "a significant amount of time" due to a knee injury suffered in the first quarter of Sunday's 38-20 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Abernathy, who was on crutches and had a brace on his knee after the game, sustained the injury in punt coverage. He's played in each of Atlanta's first six games while being on the field for 70% of the team's special teams snaps, collecting three tackles.
"Micah was a real key contributing factor for us on special teams," Morris said. "We can make up that in some different areas as well. (Special teams coordinator) Marquice (Williams) does such a great job of being able to multitask and have multi position players be able to go out there and help us."
Abernathy's injury wasn't the only one in the Falcons' secondary, as safety Justin Simmons was deemed questionable to return late with a hamstring ailment. Simmons, however, "will be okay," Morris said, and his departure was precautionary.
Elsewhere in Atlanta's safety room, DeMarcco Hellams, who's been on short-term injured reserve for two months with a leg injury suffered in the preseason opener, is still multiple weeks away from returning, according to Morris.
The Falcons have multiple corners who can play safety, Morris said, including veteran defensive back Kevin King. Atlanta is also comfortable with its trio of proven contributors on the back end in Simmons, Jessie Bates III and Richie Grant.
"Feel really good about the three guys playing primarily on defense," Morris said.
And while Abernathy hasn't played a defensive snap this season, his value to the Falcons' special teams unit is palpable -- though it likely won't be shown soon.