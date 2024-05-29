Falcons Named Potential Justin Jefferson Suitor With Wild Trade Proposal
The Atlanta Falcons appeared to go “all-in” with the $180-million contract for quarterback Kirk Cousins. But the Falcons could push even more chips onto the table by reuniting Cousins with his top target from the Minnesota Vikings – wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
On May 29, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine proposed the Falcons trade wide receiver Drake London, their 2025 first-round pick and a fourth-round selection for Jefferson.
“The former Vikings quarterback has been the main man who has targeted Jefferson during the historic start to his career,” Ballentine wrote. “It's been a mutually beneficial relationship too. Cousins had his best record as a starter (13-4) in the 2022 season when Jefferson was the Offensive Player of the Year with 128 receptions, 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns.
“The fact that he already has an established rapport with Cousins would make him all the more tempting. London is good, but Jefferson is already everything they could hope he will become.”
Jefferson has become the subject of trade rumors over the last 24 hours because Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio suggested the Vikings may have tried to trade up into the top 5 of the 2024 NFL draft to select wide receiver Malik Nabers. Jefferson’s contract also expires at the end of the 2024 season.
ESPN’s Kevin Seifert tweeted on May 28 that the Vikings “did not” attempt to land Nabers in a trade up and have “no interest” in dealing Jefferson. Seifert added that the Vikings are “working” on offering Jefferson a contract extension.
But that will likely do little to stop the Jefferson trade rumors during the slow news period of the NFL calendar.
As Ballentine suggested, Jefferson landing in Atlanta is intriguing because of his previous connection with Cousins. Jefferson recorded at least 88 catches, 1,400 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns in each of his first three seasons with Cousins.
Assuming Seifert is incorrect and Jefferson could be on the trade market, the Falcons should be interested. The All-Pro receiver would obviously be a huge boost for Atlanta’s 2024 Super Bowl chances.
But acquiring him would also be a significant mortgage on the team’s future. In Ballentine’s trade package, the Falcons lost their next first-round pick and London. So even with Jefferson, Atlanta would have some uncertainty about its No. 2 receiver role in 2024 and no first-rounder to fill that hole next year.
No team is going to trade for Jefferson for just one season. So, the Falcons would also have to sign Jefferson to a contract extension before next March.
That will be very costly, as Jefferson is all but guaranteed to land a record-breaking receiver deal. Conservative numbers estimate Jefferson at $35-million per year.
With that pending deal and the amount needed to give up in a trade, the Falcons acquiring Jefferson is unlikely. But it’s a fun hypothetical to consider during the NFL offseason.