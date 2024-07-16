Falcons "Other" Tight End is a Road Grader
Despite former head coach Arthur Smith being out of the picture, the Atlanta Falcons will still be a team that runs the football at a high rate in 2024. With one of the best offensive lines in the NFL and one of the league’s most dynamic rushers in the backfield, the Falcons will look to make a two-headed monster on offense between Kirk Cousins’ arm and Bijan Robinson’s legs.
Some organizations might believe that having a top-line would be enough, but head coach Raheem Morris has added another difference maker in the run game at the tight end position this offseason. Free agent Charlie Woerner could be the key to having one of the best offenses in the league.
This past March, general manager Terry Fontenot and Woerner agreed to a three-year, $12-million deal. What he brings to the table is more than meets the eye.
Charlie Woerner’s background and potential role with the Falcons.
The 26-year-old is a Georgia native who, like Zion Logue, attended the University of Georgia. At Georgia, he played at Sanford Stadium from 2016 to 2019 and quickly showed what he was about at the tight end position.
Unlike Logue, the former San Francisco 49ers tight end has NFL experience. As a member of the San Francisco 49ers for the past four seasons, he has proven himself as one of the league’s best blocking tight ends as he has played an intricate role in the success of Niners running back Christian McCaffery’s success.
PFF gave Woerner a 76.5 run-block grade in 2023 with the 49ers. By comparison, departed tight end Jonnu Smith received a 43.7 with the Falcons last year. MyCole Pruitt, Atlanta's other primary tight end after Kyle Pitts, graded at just 46.8.
Woerner has the means to be a pass-catcher but has not been utilized in that role so far in his career. He has also been a core special teamer at the NFL level.
Coming from one of the NFL’s top rushing attacks, the Rabun County native is excited to go home and play where he grew up.
"Just excitement," Woerner said, per the Falcons official website. "(There's) excitement for me and my wife to get back closer to family, to play for the hometown team that I grew up cheering for and pulling for. Just very excited and very humbled to be back."
"I think the team is just so ready to take off," Woerner said. "It's not as full rebuild as you think with the new head coach. It seems like a refresh almost."
Woerner slots nicely as the team’s TE2 for new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and opposite Kyle Pitts in 12 personnel situations. He can be an asset in cooking up explosive and effective run plays. Moreover, he can also be a sneaky receiving threat at 6-5 and 240 pounds.