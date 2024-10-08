Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Gives $2 Million to Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has earned a reputation rooted in generosity, especially when disaster strikes. He added another tally to his resume last week.
The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, partnered with the Falcons, donated a $2 million grant to World Central Kitchen to assist Georgians affected by Hurricane Helene with emergency meals, according to an NFL-issued press release.
The Falcons were one of four teams who contributed to the NFL's $8 million donation.
Elsewhere, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife, Nicole, partnered with the Panthers to make an initial $3 million commitment to Hurricane Helene relief and recovery efforts in North and South Carolina.
Another NFC South team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, owned by the Glazer family, pledged $1 million to support local nonprofits offering hurricane relief.
The Houston Texans also contributed to the fund, offering $1 million to help with both immediate and long-term aid to those impacted by Hurricane Helene.
The NFL Foundation added another $1 million, creating an $8 million pledge that NFL Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of the NFL Foundation Alexia Gallagher addressed in the release.
"Our hearts go out to all of those impacted by Hurricane Helene, and the NFL is committed to doing our part to help the affected communities recover," Gallagher said. "The NFL is privileged to play a vital role in communities across the country, and we are proud to work with the Falcons, Panthers, Texans and Buccaneers to provide critical resources and support to those in need."
Hurricane Helene led to the death of 25 Georgians, according to CNN, in addition to considerable flooding and property damage.
And Blank, in whatever way he can, is hoping to make matters better.