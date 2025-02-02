Falcons Pro Bowlers Weigh In On Team Chemistry And Future Success
After an encouraging start to the season (6-3 through Week Nine), the Atlanta Falcons suddenly fell flat during the remainder of the 2024-25 season. While the late-season skid incited disappointment, the franchise is in a unique position moving forward.
By deciding to move forward with rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr, the team chose to emphasize the development of their younger players in hopes of eventually reaching future success. Besides Penix Jr, the Falcons' leading receiver (Drake London) and rusher (Bijan Robinson) are also both under 25 years old.
During an interview with Falcons On SI, Pro-Bowlers Robinson and KhaDarel Hodge expressed confidence in the team's young core despite last season's outcome.
When asked about his expectations for next season, Robinson explained that improved chemistry and overall off-season development will be critical for the team's success.
“We have an actual offseason now. If we can get things up to par in the off-season, I think we will be pretty special,” said Robinson.
Last season, Robinson reached a career-high 1,456 rushing yards (third most in the NFL) while also hauling in 61 passes (third most among running backs) for 487 yards.
According to Robinson, the team went through some needed growing pains throughout last year's turbulent season.
“We have grown so much with each other. There were obviously ups and downs. But as young guys, that was important for us,” Robinson said.
As he approaches his eighth year in the league, KhaDarel Hodge has already played on four different teams. As somebody who has been in multiple locker rooms, his message is simple. This team has what it takes to be special.
“I tell everybody. If you are a Falcons fan, you see the young talent in this locker room,” said Hodge.
The 30-year-old special teams ace earned his first Pro Bowl nod this season, even earning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after blocking two punts against the Raiders in Week 15.
Hodge acknowledged that in order to find consistent success, the team must be impactful in all facets of the game.
“The offense is going in the right direction, but we need to play a complete game for each other, offense, defense and special teams,” said Hodge.